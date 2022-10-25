Read full article on original website
SugarNSpice 2.0
3d ago
Seems to be working quite well and the streets are clean unlike more tolerant cities 🤔.
Sebastopol’s approach to homelessness is ‘draconian,’ plaintiff says
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Sebastopol is facing a lawsuit over a parking ordinance banning anyone from living in a vehicle parked within city limits. “The city has made it clear that they intend to enforce the ordinance only against people who are living in their vehicles or are otherwise considered ‘undesirable,'” the […]
thecommunityvoice.com
Labath Landing opens for new residents
The City of Rohnert Park, DignityMoves, and HomeFirst were proud to announce the opening of Labath Landing, a 60-Unit Interim Supportive Housing community for individuals and couples experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Labath Landing was made possible by a $14.6 million grant from the State of California’s Project Homekey. Until now,...
theava.com
State AG to Review Waidelich Case
The state Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is assessing whether Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster is free of potential conflicts in deciding the fate of a criminal assault complaint against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich. The state move comes weeks after Eyster received results of...
Rallyers gather to remember those lost and push for greater change
photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Since 1996, activists around the United States have rallied on October 22nd for a national day of protest against police brutality. This year’s day of protest saw around 60 people gather outside the Sonoma County administrative offices in Santa Rosa. "No Justice! No Peace! No Racist Police!" Attendees chanted. Many in the crowd were familiar to one another - long time veterans of Sonoma County’s activist community. Including a county commissioner on human rights, the subject of a high profile arrest, and family members of those killed by officers of local law enforcement. "The way we can start to...
sonomacountygazette.com
Dump day in Forestville: Was it a success or disaster?
The cleanup day for Forestville, now affectionally called “Dump Day,” was either a colossal community benefit or a disaster depending on who you talked to and when. Forestville’s first event took place last month. It was a test to see how these things work and if it will achieve the goal of keeping trash out of the river and mattresses off the side of the roads. Thanks to Recology for supplying the free dumpsters for the project, but a glitch had them bringing only three when we needed seven right from the start. That meant some folks had to wait a long time for more dumpsters to be delivered once those three were full. Turning people away when they went to the effort to collect their disposables was hard.
How anti-vaccine, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric made its way into Marin Co. school board elections
When asked about transgender books in elementary schools, Novato Unified school board candidate Tief Gibbs Jensen said trans kids are "seriously mental, they have mental problems."
Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
Lake County News
BREAKING: Sheriff Martin announces retirement
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County’s sheriff said he will retire at the end of this year. Sheriff Brian Martin announced his decision to staff Friday morning and posted a video about his retirement on social media shortly after speaking to Lake County News. Martin, who turns 51...
Petaluma moves to regain direct control of city's fairgrounds
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours. Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around. "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said. The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all...
kalw.org
Five million dollars pledged to help deal with Marin County’s homeless population
The Richardson’s Bay Regional Agency will receive $3 million to house people living illegally on boats anchored near Sausalito. The Marin Independent Journal reports Marin County and the cities of Sausalito, San Rafael and Novato will share the remaining two million dollars, receiving a half-million each to help them provide services and housing for their homeless populations.
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
KTVU FOX 2
Men accused of killing DA Brooke Jenkins' relative want different prosecution
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men accused of killing a relative of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins want a judge to prevent her office from prosecuting their case. The defense attorney for the two men requested that the case be handed over to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
vallejosun.com
Civil rights groups challenge ruling that Vallejo cops can demand licenses at DUI checkpoints
VALLEJO – A Vermont man has filed a legal challenge in an effort to overturn a recent appeals court decision which rejected a claim that the man’s 4th Amendment rights were violated when he was asked to produce his driver’s license at a 2014 drunk driving checkpoint in Vallejo.
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Opens 60-Unit Homeless Housing Site
Rohnert Park will open its first homeless housing site today. The $15-million, 60-unit facility will be opening its doors to its first residents. Those living in the new facility will use it as temporary housing, while working with a case manager to find more permanent homes. Rohnert Park expects to serve about 100 people per year at the housing site. The city has an estimated 250 homeless people. A large number of them live in an encampment off Roberts Lake Road.
Teenage boy stabbed at Novato school
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – This morning Novato police are searching for a group of teenagers who attacked two other teenagers. The two victims were found last night at Lynwood Elementary School at 6:50 p.m., which is hours after the school let out. Teachers were on campus working when they discovered one teenager who was stabbed […]
sfbayview.com
Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point
“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
Fight involving 20 people broken up in Petaluma, BB gun recovered
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police broke up a fight in Petaluma Wednesday that involved as many as 20 people, the Petaluma Police Department reported. A 17-year-old was arrested afterwards for having a BB gun. Police were called to the intersection of 2nd Street and D Street at 5:36 p.m. for the fight. After officers responded, […]
