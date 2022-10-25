ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceremony to unveil police memorial statue, first responders park in Fort Pierce

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
FORT PIERCE — Fort Pierce Police on Thursday will unveil a memorial statue and dedicate the Sergeant Danny Parrish Fallen First Responders Park in a morning ceremony, the agency stated.

The 10 a.m. event is at the main police station at 920 S. U.S. 1 south of downtown Fort Pierce.

The sculpture is in the likeness of Parrish but also is a generic representation of a Fort Pierce officer, officials have said.

Parrish, 29, died after being shot more than a dozen times Jan. 18, 1991, by Billy Leon Kearse, 18 at the time, who Parrish pulled over for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. Kearse managed to get Parrish’s service weapon and started firing.

“The unveiling of the memorial statue is an act of honor of our fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Fort Pierce police stated. “The bronze statue entitled ‘Hero’ will be placed in front of the Police Department depicting a uniformed officer saluting the United States flag.”

Parrish, promoted posthumously to sergeant, became the fourth Fort Pierce officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Willie B. Ellis, posthumously promoted to sergeant, was the first in 1966.

Lt. Grover Cooper and Detective Jimmy Wouters, posthumously promoted to captain and sergeant, respectively, were the next in 1987 — the year Parrish joined police.

The Avenue D police substation, completed in 2000, was named in Ellis’ honor that year, and the main police station was dedicated in 2012 in honor of Cooper and Wouters.

“The Danny Parrish Fallen First Responders Park will be a sacred place in our community where residents, visitors, and family members of all fallen first responders can visit and reflect on the significant contribution that has been made in service and protection of our citizens,” the agency stated.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

