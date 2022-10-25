Read full article on original website
Jackson County Prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of two Stowers researchers
Kansas City will light up in teal on Friday in support of the Kansas City Current’s first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match this weekend. |. Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants...
KCPD asks for help in identifying man in connection to deadly triple shooting
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man related to a triple shooting that killed one person.
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
Man suspected in deaths of Stowers Institute researchers died in murder-suicide
The man who authorities suspect murdered two South American researchers from the Stowers Institutes of Research died in a murder-suicide in the Northland.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway. According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire...
Police are investigating a road-rage shooting on I-35 Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident on I-35 around midday Wednesday. Shortly before noon on Oct. 28, police got a call regarding an incident near the Choteau exit of I-35. It involved a black sedan and a semi-tractor trailer. An initial investigation from...
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
Single-vehicle crash in KCK leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured.
1 dead, 2 injured in Tuesday night shooting near Troost Avenue in KCMO
One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Missouri
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
Family of Merriam stabbing victim speaks out
The family of a Merriam deadly stabbing victim says someone attacked him with a knife while he was sleeping in his Johnson County apartment.
Police identify man who died in shooting at Independence home Tuesday night
A man died in a shooting that happened in Independence on Tuesday night. At around 8:15 p.m., Independence police responded to the 800 block N. Park Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Parents share warning as 8-month-old twins battle RSV at Children's Mercy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As cases of RSV rise across the country and here in the Kansas City metro, 8-month-old twins from Orrick, Missouri, have been in the fight of their lives at Children's Mercy Hospital. KMBC 9 spoke with their parents about the warning signs they noticed and what they want other families to know.
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
