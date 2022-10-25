Read full article on original website
Randy
3d ago
The democrats give sweetheart deals to unions for votes. When will they reach a point of un sustainability. Salaries and benefits for government workers in NJ is way out of balance to corporate jobs at similar levels.
Guest
3d ago
Of course they are! Why do seniors with no children in the school system ( for over 30 years) have to pay a school tax?
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate From New Jersey: Deadline Looms For Seniors To Apply
New Jersey is offering senior citizens and disabled persons monetary aid that could help them offset the impact of rising prices. The program, called the Senior Freeze program, reimburses increased property tax rates on principal residences. However, the last date to apply for this property tax rebate from New Jersey is approaching quickly.
New Jersey dead last in tax analysis for sixth straight year
(The Center Square) – For the sixth straight year, New Jersey finished dead last in the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. The public policy nonprofit group uses the index to review how each state structures its various tax systems. That includes levies on businesses and individuals as well as taxes on property and sales. Typically, states that do not have income or sales taxes or feature low rates and simple structures across the board fare better in the report.
New Jersey’s outrageous delay on finalizing anti-bribery law
Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Senate are in a standoff over Murphy's suggested tweaks to a public corruption bill. The post New Jersey’s outrageous delay on finalizing anti-bribery law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wrnjradio.com
Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023
NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
Landmark approvals for first NJ recreational marijuana businesses
TRENTON – New Jersey’s legal-marijuana regulators approved operating license applications for 15 recreational cannabis businesses Thursday, a milestone first in the state’s efforts to expand the new industry. Since sales of marijuana for recreational use by adults began in April, it has been available only through existing...
Union representing 6,000 NJ state employees take Gov. Murphy to court
TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
Election 2022: What to do if you have trouble voting in New Jersey
TRENTON – With nine days of early in-person voting starting Saturday, leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8, state law enforcement officials detailed measures being taken to ensure a smooth election. Voter Protection Initiative. Attorney General Matthew Platkin said his office and the Division on Civil Rights have...
insidernj.com
Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame
During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
NJ proposal to ban subscriptions for features already built into cars
TRENTON – Legislation awaiting a hearing in the state Assembly would ban car manufacturers and dealers from offering in-car subscriptions for features already built into the vehicle. The bill – A4519 – would not apply to any third-party service providers of features such as SiriusXM satellite radio or in-car...
N.J. concealed carry proposal moves one step closer to passage — and a likely court fight
A measure looking to bring New Jersey’s strict regulation of concealed firearms carry into compliance with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling hit a stumbling block Thursday when it was abruptly pulled from a state Assembly voting session. The proposal, which would outline requirements for obtaining a carry permit...
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate Checks from New Jersey: Who Will Get Them, How Much and When
New Jersey homeowners and renters could soon have some money coming their way. Residents who meet the requirements could get up to $1,500 in the form of property tax rebate checks from New Jersey. Homeowners and renters will have to apply to get the rebate. What Is The ANCHOR Property...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Plan to allow cops at some N.J. polling sites passes easily despite heated debate
A bipartisan proposal to once again allow police officers at polling places at schools and senior residential centers in New Jersey under certain conditions won overwhelming support from both parties in the state Assembly on Thursday — but, strikingly, not before a heated, 45-minute debate. In an unusual scene,...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
Fast-tracked bill to limit concealed carry stumbles as constitutional concerns mount
A fast-tracked bill to limit concealed carry hit a snag when Assembly leaders yanked it from a scheduled vote over constitutional concerns. The post Fast-tracked bill to limit concealed carry stumbles as constitutional concerns mount appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Most NJ residents say climate change is real and support taking action
With the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy coming up tomorrow, and more than a year out from Hurricane Ida, a new poll finds the vast majority of New Jerseyans believe the Earth’s climate is changing and they’re concerned about how it will impact their lives. According to Ashley...
You pay a Costco membership, would you for a veterinarian in NJ?
If you've owned a pet in the last 10 years, you probably know veterinary bills can be expensive. Vets today can offer treatments and surgery options they couldn't 30 years ago, and that comes at a cost. When big things go wrong it is not uncommon for families who feel...
What Google search data says about New Jersey voters ahead of midterm elections
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. New Jersey’s midterm races may not be as contentious as those in other states, like the U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, but there is a lot at stake when voters head to the polls on Nov. 8.
Senator to Murphy on COVID vaccine mandate for schools: Don’t go there
TRENTON – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention inching toward recommending that school children be required to get COVID vaccines, a state senator wants to block Gov. Phil Murphy's administration from adopting that rule in New Jersey. An advisory committee at the Centers for Disease Control and...
NJ first lady announces $54.5M program improve child care services
Earlier this year, in the midst of the state labor shortage, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced plans to create a program designed to help improve child care centers across the Garden State so that parents would be able to have their kids in a safe and nurturing environment as they went off to work.
