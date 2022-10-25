ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Randy
3d ago

The democrats give sweetheart deals to unions for votes. When will they reach a point of un sustainability. Salaries and benefits for government workers in NJ is way out of balance to corporate jobs at similar levels.

Guest
3d ago

Of course they are! Why do seniors with no children in the school system ( for over 30 years) have to pay a school tax?

Related
ValueWalk

Property Tax Rebate From New Jersey: Deadline Looms For Seniors To Apply

New Jersey is offering senior citizens and disabled persons monetary aid that could help them offset the impact of rising prices. The program, called the Senior Freeze program, reimburses increased property tax rates on principal residences. However, the last date to apply for this property tax rebate from New Jersey is approaching quickly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey dead last in tax analysis for sixth straight year

(The Center Square) – For the sixth straight year, New Jersey finished dead last in the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. The public policy nonprofit group uses the index to review how each state structures its various tax systems. That includes levies on businesses and individuals as well as taxes on property and sales. Typically, states that do not have income or sales taxes or feature low rates and simple structures across the board fare better in the report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrnjradio.com

Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame

During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ first lady announces $54.5M program improve child care services

Earlier this year, in the midst of the state labor shortage, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced plans to create a program designed to help improve child care centers across the Garden State so that parents would be able to have their kids in a safe and nurturing environment as they went off to work.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

