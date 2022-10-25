ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Murder suspect’s trial rescheduled

WILMINGTON — The jury trial for a murder suspect has been rescheduled. On Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the defense for Philip Haley, 38, requested a continuance for the jury trial originally scheduled to begin Dec. 12. According to court documents, “defense counsel indicates there may be...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts

PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
PIQUA, OH
Former Yellow Springs doctor gets arraigned

XENIA — A former Yellow Springs doctor was arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Donald Gronbeck, 42, a physician who treated patients at Yellow Springs Primary Care, and was a former instructor at Antioch College, entered a plea of not guilty after a Greene County Grand Jury handed down a 50-count indictment against him last week that listed charges of rape, sexual battery, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Howard changes plea to guilty for murder charge

LIMA — A Lima man currently serving an unrelated prison sentence for robbery changed his plea to guilty for one murder charge in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Na’zier Howard was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having...
LIMA, OH
WANTED ALLEGED ARMED ROBBER CAUGHT AFTER EIGHT-HOUR STANDOFF

(West Manchester, OH)--Tear gas was used to end an eight-hour standoff Wednesday night that ended with an alleged Wayne County armed robber in custody. Justin Gabbard was determined to be in a home on U.S. 127 near West Manchester. Here’s Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson talking about the standoff, which began at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon: "The information we had from Wayne County is that this subject could be armed and dangerous. He's known to carry a firearm and he's also known to wear body armor, so we took a lot of extra precautions tonight." At around 9:30 Wednesday night, tear gas was deployed and Gabbard was taken into custody. Four roads in the area, including 127, were shut down during the standoff. Gabbard is accused of a committing a Wayne County armed robbery in late August.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH
Lima man pleads guilty to burglary

LIMA — A Lima man faces prison time or community control after he pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, Monday afternoon. Martel Butler, 38, was originally charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but pleaded to an amended charge after discussions with the state. According to the indictment,...
LIMA, OH
Two people injured in Lima shooting

LIMA — Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night in Lima. According to the Lima Police Department, at approximately 10:15 p.m. officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting at 409 Orena St. Two individuals were found there suffering gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Lonnie Funches, 40, and Lakesha Durr, 51, both of Lima. Both were then hospitalized for treatment.
LIMA, OH
Law enforcement conduct county wide registered offender address verification

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office and local, state, and federal law enforcement organizations verified during a detail Monday addresses of all registered sex offenders living in Miami County. The operation of the detail has been ongoing for 10 years. This year, addresses of every registered violent criminal...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Woman Arrested After Domestic Incident in Kenton

A Kenton woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance incident Wednesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of North Market Street after receiving a call about an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. After investigating, officers arrested 47...
KENTON, OH

