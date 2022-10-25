Read full article on original website
Jury finds defendant guilty of aggravated murder, other felonies in 9-year-old homicide
URBANA — A Champaign County Common Pleas jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict of aggravated murder and several felonies in the 2011 slaying of an 87-year-old Louis Taylor, who died several weeks after police found him in his home, Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell said. Josiah Wayne Mathews,...
Times Gazette
Murder suspect’s trial rescheduled
WILMINGTON — The jury trial for a murder suspect has been rescheduled. On Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the defense for Philip Haley, 38, requested a continuance for the jury trial originally scheduled to begin Dec. 12. According to court documents, “defense counsel indicates there may be...
miamivalleytoday.com
Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts
PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
Fairborn Daily Herald
Former Yellow Springs doctor gets arraigned
XENIA — A former Yellow Springs doctor was arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Donald Gronbeck, 42, a physician who treated patients at Yellow Springs Primary Care, and was a former instructor at Antioch College, entered a plea of not guilty after a Greene County Grand Jury handed down a 50-count indictment against him last week that listed charges of rape, sexual battery, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition.
Howard changes plea to guilty for murder charge
LIMA — A Lima man currently serving an unrelated prison sentence for robbery changed his plea to guilty for one murder charge in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Na’zier Howard was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having...
WLWT 5
8-hour standoff ends with arrest of man wanted on robbery charges
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted on a robbery warrant was taken into custody following a standoff that closed both directions of U.S. Route 127 for more than eight hours on Wednesday in Preble County. Officials say Gabbard was in the home but refused to exit. Richmond police...
2 men arrested for Stor-N-Lock thefts in Miami, Darke counties
TROY — Two men have been arrested on charges accusing them of being involved in the Stor-N-Lock thefts in Piqua, Darke County, and surrounding areas. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, and Randy J. Peters, 50, have been taken into custody by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and are in the county jail.
1017thepoint.com
WANTED ALLEGED ARMED ROBBER CAUGHT AFTER EIGHT-HOUR STANDOFF
(West Manchester, OH)--Tear gas was used to end an eight-hour standoff Wednesday night that ended with an alleged Wayne County armed robber in custody. Justin Gabbard was determined to be in a home on U.S. 127 near West Manchester. Here’s Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson talking about the standoff, which began at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon: "The information we had from Wayne County is that this subject could be armed and dangerous. He's known to carry a firearm and he's also known to wear body armor, so we took a lot of extra precautions tonight." At around 9:30 Wednesday night, tear gas was deployed and Gabbard was taken into custody. Four roads in the area, including 127, were shut down during the standoff. Gabbard is accused of a committing a Wayne County armed robbery in late August.
Former official pleads not guilty to killing journalist who investigated him
LAS VEGAS — A former Nevada county official accused of fatally stabbing a Las Vegas journalist who was investigating his office has pleaded not guilty to murder. Robert Telles, 45, appeared briefly in a Clark County courtroom Wednesday morning for his arraignment hearing. He waived his right to have a jury trial set within 60 days.
‘You’re a crazy, sick monster’: Boothe guilty, to spend life in prison
LIMA — After about two hours and thirty minutes of deliberation, a jury found a man guilty of murdering a woman and burying her body at Martin Luther King Park. The man will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Melvin Boothe, 31, is convicted of aggravated...
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
Man indicted on murder charges in Mother’s Day shooting on US-35
RIVERSIDE — Editors note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that Shauna Cameron was the ex-girlfriend of Jamar Hayes. Hayes was the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants of the car Cameron was in. The story has been changed to reflect this. A grand jury has indicted...
Lima man pleads guilty to burglary
LIMA — A Lima man faces prison time or community control after he pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, Monday afternoon. Martel Butler, 38, was originally charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but pleaded to an amended charge after discussions with the state. According to the indictment,...
Search underway for Miami County trailer theft suspects
Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado which was tan or gold in color stealing the trailer.
2 indicted for multiple charges of fraud, theft, and unlawful securities practices in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County’s grand jury has indicted two men on multiple counts of securities fraud, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced. Aaron Pitman, 34, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, have been indicted with the following:. Four counts of aggravated theft. Three counts of unauthorized...
Ohio girl arrested for school shooting hoax
Catholic Central School in Springfield went into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a call saying there was an active shooter.
Lima News
Two people injured in Lima shooting
LIMA — Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night in Lima. According to the Lima Police Department, at approximately 10:15 p.m. officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting at 409 Orena St. Two individuals were found there suffering gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Lonnie Funches, 40, and Lakesha Durr, 51, both of Lima. Both were then hospitalized for treatment.
Lima woman to spend 3 years in prison for discharging gun at home
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend three years in prison for improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony, with a firearm specification. Shapria Daniel, 26, shot a gun at or into the home of Joshua Barns and Minnie Werling on Dec. 7, 2021, according to court documents.
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement conduct county wide registered offender address verification
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office and local, state, and federal law enforcement organizations verified during a detail Monday addresses of all registered sex offenders living in Miami County. The operation of the detail has been ongoing for 10 years. This year, addresses of every registered violent criminal...
wktn.com
Woman Arrested After Domestic Incident in Kenton
A Kenton woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance incident Wednesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of North Market Street after receiving a call about an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. After investigating, officers arrested 47...
