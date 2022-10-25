ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death sentence, again, for Allen Cox, convicted in death of a fellow Lake County prisoner

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
TAVARES — Allen Cox, sentenced to death for killing a fellow prisoner at Lake Correctional Institution, has been sentenced again to die by lethal injection.

A jury recommended a death sentence in a 10-2 vote in 2000 for the killing of Thomas Baker. But when the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled that such recommendations must be unanimous, Cox got another chance.

So, in April, a new jury heard aggravating and mitigating evidence. The jurors were unanimous this time: death. Circuit Judge James Baxley imposed the sentence Monday.

2017 Clermont killing:Lake County jury recommends life sentence, not death penalty

Local reaction:Lake County advocates weigh in on Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

The state and defense present aggravating, mitigating factors

Defense experts spent days going over brain scans, traumatic brain injuries, his impoverished childhood, drug use starting at an early age, and even a genetic predetermination for mental illness.

Prosecutors, however, had no trouble proving two statutory aggravators: Cox was previously convicted of another capital felony or threat of violence, and was in prison; and he had been convicted of another capital felony.

At least one juror found one or more mitigating circumstances had been proven by the defense. Judge Baxley gave some weight to some mitigators but ruled that some were not proven or did not outweigh the aggravators.

The judge's order: 55 pages of explanation

Baxley’s 55-page order describes Cox as a remorseless, vicious killer who was convicted of 10 different violent felonies committed on six different occasions over an 18-year period, starting in 1980.

On one of those occasions, he kidnapped a store clerk, threw her over a wall, breaking her hip, and raped her on top of an ant mound. He was sentenced to life in prison for that when he was 27 years old.

His use of violence in crimes continued to escalate. The murder of Baker was the worst.

Here is how and why Cox killed a fellow inmate

Cox, who ran a lucrative drug business inside the Clermont prison, was furious when he discovered that someone had stolen $500 from his footlocker.

Cox claimed he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol (prisoners make homemade booze from yeast stolen from the kitchen), and defense mental health experts argued that he was under the influence of extreme mental or emotional distress.

A state expert disagreed, and the court pointed to calculated, premeditated steps Cox took to stab accused thief Baker with a homemade ice pick type of “shank.”

He offered a $50 reward for information, obtained a weapon and carefully planned his attack.

“He also stated he didn’t care if he received another life sentence,” the sentencing order said. “He also stated he didn’t care if he was sentenced to the electric chair because he would get to be on death row with a color TV. Mr. Cox’s statements clearly and unambiguously demonstrate that he appreciated the criminality of his conduct and had no issues conforming his conduct to the requirements of law.”

The ruling said most of Cox’s victims were smaller than him, and they had no involvement with him. “…Cox had told numerous individuals that he did not believe Mr. Baker was responsible for breaking into his locker and stealing his money. This aggravating factor is given very great weight.”

On the day he killed Baker in 1998, the 240-pound Cox called the 140-pound Baker over from the handball court during lunch hour and “mercilessly beat him in front of a gathering crowd of inmates while Thomas Baker begged for his life. Finally, Cox said, ‘This ain’t good enough,’ and pulled out the shank and stabbed him, piercing his lung and aorta, in what is described in prison as a ‘a lung buster.’”

Cox hid the shank and then slugged another inmate. Baker ran to a guard, saying his lungs were filling with blood.

This case has been in the court system for many years

The fact that Cox appealed was surprising.

He told the original trial judge, T. Michael Johnson, to carry out the jury’s recommendation, though he was confident he would be sentenced to life on appeal.

“But if they don’t, and they carry out my death sentence, the way I see it, I don’t want to die an old man in prison. They will be doing me a favor if they give me a shot and put me to sleep,” he said.

In 2017, he wrote to then-Judge Larry Semento asking that his sentence not be overturned.

“But if you decide to sentence me to life, the very first time one of those scum bags tries to rob me I promise you that I will put a big hole in his heart the same way I did the last one and his blood will also be on your hands as well as mine,” he wrote.

By 2022, he changed his mind.

“He developed a relationship with our attorney and mitigation specialist,” Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey said. “Thirty years is a long time in isolation.”

Florida has now abandoned the practice of automatic, permanent solitary confinement. That move came as the result of a federal court settlement in a case filed by prisoners.

Cox, 60, looked ghostly white during the retrial. He refused to allow his lawyers to hold what is called a Spencer hearing after the jury’s recommendation.

The hearing is a chance for defense attorneys to bring up any new evidence that might sway a judge’s final decision.

“I waive the Spencer hearing and any and all appeals (his emphasis). I will not allow my sisters to be put through any more of what they have [been through] already: Two trials and countless depositions, having to relive all those painful memories over and over. So, I’m asking that you please try to find some time soon to sentence me and send me back to death row at the earliest date possible.”

Cox didn’t have to come back to Lake County for sentencing. He watched the procedure electronically from prison.

Many death row prisoners die of natural causes before their sentences are carried out.

Over 300 prisoners are on Florida’s death row. The last execution was in 2019.

