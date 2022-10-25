Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
What links Robert Mapplethorpe and Prince Philip? The Saturday quiz
1 Whose estate trademarked the title “queen of crime”?. 4 Which award is known as the animals’ Victoria Cross?. 5 Which branch of the Guides is for girls aged 14-18? 6 What weapon is named after a French Basque city?. 7 Which religion was established by the...
10 awesome horror movies to watch for Halloween
We’ve never understood why some people wait until October to binge horror movies.
Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira remembered in Lancaster exhibition
An exhibition in memory of the murdered Guardian journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira opens on Sunday ahead of an international conference on saving the Amazon rainforest which is being held next month. The two men were killed in Brazilian Amazonia in June 2022 while researching a book...
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0