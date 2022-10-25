Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
kitco.com
Gold, silver bounce as U.S. consumer confidence wilts
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Short covering is featured in the futures markets after a downbeat U.S. economic report this morning. December gold was last up $6.70 at $1,660.90 and December silver was up $0.126 at $19.325. The gold...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar sells off on speculation of less hawkish Fed, euro regains parity
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar sank more than 1% against a basket of peers on Wednesday as weakening economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hiking cycle, sending the euro back above parity with the greenback for the first time in a month.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
u.today
XRP Forms First “Golden Cross” in Months, BitBoy Says ADA Listing on FTX May Threaten Cardano, Bitstamp Brings SHIB to U.S.: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. XRP forms its first "golden cross" in months: details. On Oct. 23, market watchers could see XRP's daily moving average (MA) 50 crossing above the MA 200 for the first time in 15 months. This chart pattern is known as "golden cross," which is regarded as a long-term bullish indicator. The last time XRP’s "golden cross" was spotted was on July 17, 2021, and was followed up by a 176% price rally later. Analysts and traders usually interpret the golden cross as a sign of a defined uptrend. Since trend-following traders may be more inclined to buy after the most recent cross, this could lead to further price gains.
kitco.com
The Federal Reserve will break something and that will be good for gold - Axel Merk
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Merk Investments, said that...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 24, 2022
WTI crude oil is still trading around its descending trend line on the short-term time frames, still deciding whether to resume the trend or not. Price is finding resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and could set its sights back on the swing low at $82 per barrel. Technical...
EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off 3-Month Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 3-month highs of about 0.9875 to trade at about 0.9841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However, it seems...
CNBC
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
zycrypto.com
Historically Accurate Cardano On-Chain Metrics Suggest ADA Price Could Triple In Near Term
Cardano (ADA), the 8th most valued cryptocurrency by market capitalization at press time, appears largely undervalued. This observation holds bullish for ADA, implying that the asset is on the cusp of hitting new levels if it gains traction. Cardano (ADA) remains one of the most bullish altcoins at this time.
thebossmagazine.com
How To Improve Your Forex Trades
All too often, traders find themselves stuck in a cycle of losses. Their all-too-regular over-trading slowly drains away their account. Some of the most prudent and methodical traders even slip up at some point and suddenly turn a small loss into a certain one. It’s not an easy process to climb out of that hole, but it’s certainly not impossible, either.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations
The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
kitco.com
Gold prices remain down as U.S. core durable goods orders drop 0.5% in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure even as the U.S. manufacturing sector lost some significant momentum last month. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders increased by 0.4% last month. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to increase 0.6%.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
cryptoslate.com
US and EU lead Bitcoin’s price action
After weeks of flatlining, Bitcoin has finally seen some positive price action, breaking through the $20,000 resistance. At press time, BTC stood at $20,745 and showed the potential to inch even closer to $21,000. Bitcoin’s rally could have been a result of a significant increase in buying pressure from the...
GBP/JPY Remains at 168.00; Investors Weigh Risk of Further Japanese Intervention
Friday is the fourth day in a row that the GBP/JPY currency pair cross has gone down. It means that it is moving away from its 2016 high. The cross is trading between 167.80 and 167.75, up a few pips from its four lows. The political unrest in the UK...
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's post-ECB fall may be a buying opportunity
EUR/USD fell on Thursday, sliding below the daily cloud base after the ECB hiked 75bp as expected but the dip may be a buying opportunity due to U.S. rate influences and Italian-German yield spread tightening. Oct 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Thursday, sliding below the daily cloud base after...
US Dollar Index Falls Below 100-Hour MA to Retest 2-Week Lows
The US dollar currency index on Friday plummeted to trade at the current 2-week low of about 111.875. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 6-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
FXDailyReport.com
681
Followers
7K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0