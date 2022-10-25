Read full article on original website
Everything Everywhere All at Once: how to watch, reviews, nominations and everything we know about the Michelle Yeoh movie
Michelle Yeoh stars in Everything Everywhere All at Once, a sci-fi adventure from A24 that has wowed critics and audiences.
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company
Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Outlander's Sam Heughan Says 'Unnecessary' Full Frontal Shot in Graphic Rape Scene 'Did Betray My Trust'
Heughan, who has played Jamie Fraser since 2014, was made a producer on the Starz series in 2019 and has since brought on an intimacy coordinator Sam Heughan is opening up about a behind-the-scenes dispute over onscreen nudity. The Outlander star, 42, recounts an incident from the end of season 1 filming in his new memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, explaining that he was made to do an "unnecessary" full frontal scene after his character Jamie Fraser was raped by Tobias Menzies' Frank Randall. "This wasn't a moment where...
Matthew Perry Apologizes After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves 'Still Walks Among Us'
The Friends actor tells PEOPLE in a statement that he misspoke in his upcoming memoir about his fellow actor: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu” Matthew Perry is clearing the air. Earlier this week — and ahead of the release of his new upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — several excerpts of the book were released by Variety and The New York Post, with both outlets sharing sections where he talks about Keanu Reeves. In one section, Perry, 53, is talking about his friendship with the late actor...
Robert De Niro Tracks Down an Ex-Addict Vigilante in Tense Trailer for Savage Salvation
Savage Salvation is in theaters and on digital Dec. 2 Robert De Niro has a morally complex battle to wage in Savage Salvation. In the official trailer for the upcoming thriller, released Thursday, De Niro stars as Sheriff Church. According to an official synopsis, Church and Detective Zeppelin "strive to keep the peace in their rough town, where residents' only two interests are the church or oxycodone." "Newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red (Willa Fitzgerald) want a fresh start," the synopsis continues. "They decide to have a family together and...
Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Date Night on Red Carpet of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
The outing came two days before the release of Rihanna's new single on the film's soundtrack Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a very public date night on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning singer, 34, and her rapper boyfriend, 34, walked the red carpet at the premiere of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, posing for photographers while sharing some sweet moments of affection. Their outing comes five months after they welcomed their first baby together in May and just two days before Rihanna's highly anticipated musical comeback. Earlier in the day, she confirmed her...
Olivia Wilde Bears Her Midriff in Slim Black Gown During 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala
The director and actress attended the 2022 Women In Film Honors Gala on Thursday evening, where she wore a slim black floor-length Saint Laurent dress Olivia Wilde is continuing her fashion streak. A little over a month after she rocked an array of stylish looks to promote the release of Don't Worry Darling, the 38-year-old director and actress hit the red carpet in yet another stunning gown, this time at the 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday evening. Donning a slim black floor-length Saint...
Maya Rudolph Recalls Feeling 'Embarrassed and Humiliated' the First Time She Went on David Letterman's Show
The Bridesmaids star acknowledges her "public persona muscle wasn't strong yet" during a 2009 appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman Maya Rudolph is looking back at her first appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman. The Bridesmaids star, 50, told WSJ. Magazine that she "did not have a good time" being interviewed by David Letterman on the CBS show in 2009. "He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart...
The Shining Star Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting After 20 Years in New Horror Film
Shelley Duvall last appeared onscreen in the 2002 film Manna from Heaven Shelley Duvall is back. On Friday, Deadline reported that Duvall, now 73, is set to make her anticipated return to film for the first time in 20 years in the independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. In the first still image from the movie, Duvall is seen staring directly into the camera. The upcoming movie is from writer-director Scott Goldberg and stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace in addition to Duvall, who famously starred in Stanley...
