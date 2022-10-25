ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

WCJB

Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

FHP seeks information on I-75 pileup that left 3 dead

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking for the public’s help in piecing together what happened during a four-vehicle accident on I-75 in Marion County that killed three people and seriously injured two on Wednesday afternoon. According to the FHP, a 2017 Subaru driven by a 56-year-old Gainesville man...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

3 killed, 2 injured in fiery crash on I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were killed and two seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the northbound lanes were closed near mile marker 337, as of 1:40 p.m. on...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

55-year-old Lake City truck driver dies on I-75 in crash

Alachua County — A 55-year-old Lake City man died in a crash just before 8 AM Tuesday on I-75 south in Alachua County, near the Archer Road exit. FHP says the driver was in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer, and it went onto the shoulder, hitting the guard rail.
LAKE CITY, FL
WEAR

Major crash on Florida highway causes lane closures

A major crash along a Florida highway led to the closure of multiple lanes of traffic on Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Marion County. Aerial footage from the scene shows a truck with heavy damage along the side of the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road

A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
LADY LAKE, FL

