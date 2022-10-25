Read full article on original website
WCJB
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. According to the Marion County...
click orlando
80-year-old man struck, killed while walking with bike along Marion County road, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man walking along a Marion County road with a bicycle was killed in a crash Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 464, or SE Maricamp Road, and Water Road.
Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a call on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. of two stolen vehicles. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
WCJB
Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
WCJB
Pedestrian killed while walking bike along road in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Marion County on Thursday evening. Southbound lanes on Maricamp road in Marion County were blocked for a few hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just...
mainstreetdailynews.com
FHP seeks information on I-75 pileup that left 3 dead
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking for the public’s help in piecing together what happened during a four-vehicle accident on I-75 in Marion County that killed three people and seriously injured two on Wednesday afternoon. According to the FHP, a 2017 Subaru driven by a 56-year-old Gainesville man...
WCJB
Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
4-month-old dead, two seriously injured in Columbia County car accident, FHP says
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Correction: The original story listed the woman passenger in the SUV as dead. She suffered serious injury. Florida Highway Patrol reported that a fatal accident occurred in Columbia County at around 4 p.m on Thursday, Oct. 27. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
WCJB
Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
WCJB
VIDEO: Drunk driver blames ‘paranormal activity’ for damaged car, assaults Marion County deputy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a traffic stop where a DUI suspect threatened deputies and blamed his impairment on “paranormal activity.”. According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, they spotted a car in the area...
click orlando
3 killed, 2 injured in fiery crash on I-75 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were killed and two seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the northbound lanes were closed near mile marker 337, as of 1:40 p.m. on...
Clay County drivers to experience overnight road closure and detour
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing parts of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2. As part of the construction plans, Henley Road between Lake Asbury Road and Caleb Court will close at 9 p.m. each night. The roads will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.
News4Jax.com
Man dies when SUV careens over guardrail, submerges in Trout River, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A driver died just after midnight Wednesday in a crash on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man’s SUV was traveling southbound on New Kings Road along with a car driven by...
mycbs4.com
55-year-old Lake City truck driver dies on I-75 in crash
Alachua County — A 55-year-old Lake City man died in a crash just before 8 AM Tuesday on I-75 south in Alachua County, near the Archer Road exit. FHP says the driver was in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer, and it went onto the shoulder, hitting the guard rail.
WEAR
Major crash on Florida highway causes lane closures
A major crash along a Florida highway led to the closure of multiple lanes of traffic on Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Marion County. Aerial footage from the scene shows a truck with heavy damage along the side of the...
mycbs4.com
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
WCJB
Car accident in Gainesville sends three people to hospital with serious injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers responded to a crash with injuries that blocked the major road between Gainesville and Alachua on Wednesday night. The crash occurred on US 441 and 43rd St. around 8:15 in the evening, with troopers arriving at the site about 15 minutes later. Alachua police...
villages-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road
A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
