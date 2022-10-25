Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
Uprise RI
First Student bus drivers and workers announce open strike beginning Nov. 2
First Student bus drivers, monitors and aides who are members of SEIU 1199 New England today announced they plan to begin an open strike beginning November 2 at 5:30am. Since June, 275 employees who work in the Lincoln, West Warwick and Cranston bus yards have been negotiating with their employer, First Student, but have been unable to reach a contract settlement that gives workers a pathway to “economic self-sufficiency” in terms of hours and pay. First Student employees are calling on their employer, which is owned by a global investment organization with more than $67 billion in assets, to boost their hours from 20 to 30 hours per week minimum. Public schools in Cranston, West Warwick, Lincoln and private and specialty schools across the state will be impacted.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
WCAX
Missing Massachusetts girl found
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
Turnto10.com
Towns reflect on Superstorm Sandy as 10-year mark approaches
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Saturday will mark 10 years since Super storm Sandy hit the Ocean State. It brought large waves and a dangerous storm surge to part of Rhode Island’s coast, especially Westerly. The date of Oct. 29, 2012 will remain engrained in the mind of many...
ABC6.com
Health care workers for 2 Rhode Island hospitals, hospice center authorize 10-day strike notice
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The union representing health care workers at two Rhode Island hospitals and a hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. The United Nurses and Allied Professionals and Prospect represents workers at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice.
Turnto10.com
Unionized nurses at 2 Rhode Island hospitals authorize 10-day strike notice
(WJAR) — The union representing nurses and health care workers at two hospitals and a health care and hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. Members of United Nurses and Allied Professionals who work at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice voted to authorize the notice, according to the union.
motifri.com
Opinion – Cannabis Bans on 31 of 39 Local RI Ballots: Revenue implications could be substantial
Prohibiting licensing of cannabis-related businesses directly defies the underlying principle of the new Cannabis Act that legalized adult recreational use, which is to regulate it like alcohol. Allowing local bans of cannabis-related business was a necessary political compromise to get the legislation passed after well over a decade of stalling and obstruction.
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
Speaker Shekarchi's senior deputy chief of staff resigned just hours before this report aired.
morethanjustparks.com
5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Rhode Island (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Rhode Island. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
ABC6.com
Having a hard time finding candy on Halloween night? One North Providence mother has a solution
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — For parents in North Providence, finding candy on Halloween night has been easy thanks to one mother. Three years ago, Erin Nascimento created a trick-or-treat trail after she took her daughter out for the spooky holiday to find a ghost town. “We were so...
Turnto10.com
Renters left homeless due to the hot housing market
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The hot housing market is leaving some families scrambling to find a place to live. For Sylvia Ruiz and her family, the search for an affordable rental in the Providence area keeps coming up empty. "We've been looking every day," Ruiz told the NBC 10...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown comes out on top against Central
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Kingstown travelled to Central High School for the final week of the regular season for high school football in Southern New England. Friday's winner would determine the #3 seed -- the North Kingstown Skippers secured that spot against the Central Knights, winning 19-6. As...
WMUR.com
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
GoLocalProv
MISSING: Diossa’s Travel Records for More than 30 Trips and Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Costs
Central Falls' records for former Mayor James Diossa’s travel are in shambles. Diossa has lied about his travel costs and has repeatedly improperly submitted financial disclosure documents to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. He is the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer. Missing public documents relating to more...
Turnto10.com
First lady Jill Biden voices support for McKee, Magaziner, and Rhode Island Dems
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — First lady Jill Biden made a quick trip to Rhode Island on Wednesday, stopping at Rhode Island College to deliver remarks on education before attending two campaign events. Biden spoke to students at Rhode Island College during her first stop to discuss education and teaching....
Turnto10.com
Dartmouth man accused of crashing into hydrant, faces OUI charge
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — A Dartmouth man is facing several charges including operating a car under the influence after police said he crashed a car into a fire hydrant in Westport early Friday morning. Westport police said responders were called to the area of 66 State Rd. in Westport...
Turnto10.com
Barrington edges Woonsocket in overtime thriller
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket travelled to Barrington for week eight of high school football. Coming down to the wire, Barrington won 28-27 in overtime against Woonsocket.
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
