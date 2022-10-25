First Student bus drivers, monitors and aides who are members of SEIU 1199 New England today announced they plan to begin an open strike beginning November 2 at 5:30am. Since June, 275 employees who work in the Lincoln, West Warwick and Cranston bus yards have been negotiating with their employer, First Student, but have been unable to reach a contract settlement that gives workers a pathway to “economic self-sufficiency” in terms of hours and pay. First Student employees are calling on their employer, which is owned by a global investment organization with more than $67 billion in assets, to boost their hours from 20 to 30 hours per week minimum. Public schools in Cranston, West Warwick, Lincoln and private and specialty schools across the state will be impacted.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO