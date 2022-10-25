ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Turnto10.com

Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Uprise RI

First Student bus drivers and workers announce open strike beginning Nov. 2

First Student bus drivers, monitors and aides who are members of SEIU 1199 New England today announced they plan to begin an open strike beginning November 2 at 5:30am. Since June, 275 employees who work in the Lincoln, West Warwick and Cranston bus yards have been negotiating with their employer, First Student, but have been unable to reach a contract settlement that gives workers a pathway to “economic self-sufficiency” in terms of hours and pay. First Student employees are calling on their employer, which is owned by a global investment organization with more than $67 billion in assets, to boost their hours from 20 to 30 hours per week minimum. Public schools in Cranston, West Warwick, Lincoln and private and specialty schools across the state will be impacted.
CRANSTON, RI
WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Towns reflect on Superstorm Sandy as 10-year mark approaches

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Saturday will mark 10 years since Super storm Sandy hit the Ocean State. It brought large waves and a dangerous storm surge to part of Rhode Island’s coast, especially Westerly. The date of Oct. 29, 2012 will remain engrained in the mind of many...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Unionized nurses at 2 Rhode Island hospitals authorize 10-day strike notice

(WJAR) — The union representing nurses and health care workers at two hospitals and a health care and hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. Members of United Nurses and Allied Professionals who work at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice voted to authorize the notice, according to the union.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
motifri.com

Opinion – Cannabis Bans on 31 of 39 Local RI Ballots: Revenue implications could be substantial

Prohibiting licensing of cannabis-related businesses directly defies the underlying principle of the new Cannabis Act that legalized adult recreational use, which is to regulate it like alcohol. Allowing local bans of cannabis-related business was a necessary political compromise to get the legislation passed after well over a decade of stalling and obstruction.
morethanjustparks.com

5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Rhode Island (Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Rhode Island. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
MAINE STATE
Turnto10.com

Renters left homeless due to the hot housing market

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The hot housing market is leaving some families scrambling to find a place to live. For Sylvia Ruiz and her family, the search for an affordable rental in the Providence area keeps coming up empty. "We've been looking every day," Ruiz told the NBC 10...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

North Kingstown comes out on top against Central

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Kingstown travelled to Central High School for the final week of the regular season for high school football in Southern New England. Friday's winner would determine the #3 seed -- the North Kingstown Skippers secured that spot against the Central Knights, winning 19-6. As...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Dartmouth man accused of crashing into hydrant, faces OUI charge

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — A Dartmouth man is facing several charges including operating a car under the influence after police said he crashed a car into a fire hydrant in Westport early Friday morning. Westport police said responders were called to the area of 66 State Rd. in Westport...
WESTPORT, MA

