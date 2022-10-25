ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings

As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
DALLAS, TX
allnurses.com

Shooting at Dallas Methodist: Kills 2 Nurses

Specializes in Oncology (OCN). Has 19 years experience. “Our hearts are broken. This is unacceptable. No person should fear for their life for merely going to work, especially a nurse or healthcare worker whose passion is to help others heal. We hope our legislators understand that we need to protect our healthcare workers.”
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found

The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Doctor Who Allegedly Tampered With IVs Claims He Is Being Framed

The Dallas doctor that allegedly tampered with medical IVs pleaded not guilty to the charges brought forth and says that the accusations are not valid. WFAA reported they received a call from Baylor, Scott & White’s Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz who is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center, one day before he was due to appear in a Dallas court to be arraigned on 10 felony counts related to the allegations. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges. In a 30-minute interview, the anesthesiologist told WFAA the videos being used against him are misleading and don’t tell the whole story.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Bond set at $3M for man accused of killing 2 in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS - Bond is set at $3 million for the gunman accused of shooting and killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Nestor Hernandez is charged with two counts of capital murder. Police said, as he visited his girlfriend in the maternity unit Saturday morning, Hernandez opened fire. A Methodist...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 Dallas police officers hospitalized after patrol vehicle struck

DALLAS - Dallas police said two of their officers were treated at a hospital after their patrol vehicle was struck while they were assisting a stalled vehicle early Sunday morning. This happened at about 2:15 a.m., when officers pulled up behind a stalled car in the southbound lanes on Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fiery crash in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others injured

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said one person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning. It happened on northbound Loop 12, at the NW Highway exit, at about 3:45 a.m. According to deputies, the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department fired a police lieutenant after he was caught drinking on the job in May. Police say a department employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lieutenant Richard Perez consumed alcohol while on-duty. An Internal Affairs investigation found alcoholic beverages in Perez's...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Body Discovered in Burning Vehicle

Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle Saturday, CBS reports. The vehicle and the body were found near the 4600 block of Burma Road near the Mt. Elam Missionary Baptist Church. Around 8 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue Department responded to a report of a...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
DALLAS, TX

