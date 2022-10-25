Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings
As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
allnurses.com
Shooting at Dallas Methodist: Kills 2 Nurses
Specializes in Oncology (OCN). Has 19 years experience. “Our hearts are broken. This is unacceptable. No person should fear for their life for merely going to work, especially a nurse or healthcare worker whose passion is to help others heal. We hope our legislators understand that we need to protect our healthcare workers.”
californiaexaminer.net
Dallas Hospital Shooting Suspect Turned Off Ankle Monitor Before June Arrest, Sources Said
For the second time this year, the suspect in the shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital ripped off his ankle monitor, in violation of his parole requirements; yet, he was released from detention on Tuesday after having served 100 days by the order of the state parole board. On March 1,...
Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says
TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
fox4news.com
Domestic shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead, sends 1 to hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was shot by her husband, who then killed himself in Fort Worth on Friday. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, near East Loop 820. Police said the two were in an argument and the man shot her several times in...
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found
The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
Dallas Doctor Who Allegedly Tampered With IVs Claims He Is Being Framed
The Dallas doctor that allegedly tampered with medical IVs pleaded not guilty to the charges brought forth and says that the accusations are not valid. WFAA reported they received a call from Baylor, Scott & White’s Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz who is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center, one day before he was due to appear in a Dallas court to be arraigned on 10 felony counts related to the allegations. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges. In a 30-minute interview, the anesthesiologist told WFAA the videos being used against him are misleading and don’t tell the whole story.
fox4news.com
Bond set at $3M for man accused of killing 2 in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS - Bond is set at $3 million for the gunman accused of shooting and killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Nestor Hernandez is charged with two counts of capital murder. Police said, as he visited his girlfriend in the maternity unit Saturday morning, Hernandez opened fire. A Methodist...
fox4news.com
Shooting in East Oak Cliff leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured; suspect in custody
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of a shooting that left one man dead and another man in critical condition Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., when police were flagged down about shooting victims at a business in the 800 block of S. Corinth Street.
fox4news.com
2 Dallas police officers hospitalized after patrol vehicle struck
DALLAS - Dallas police said two of their officers were treated at a hospital after their patrol vehicle was struck while they were assisting a stalled vehicle early Sunday morning. This happened at about 2:15 a.m., when officers pulled up behind a stalled car in the southbound lanes on Dallas...
fox4news.com
Fiery crash in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others injured
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said one person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning. It happened on northbound Loop 12, at the NW Highway exit, at about 3:45 a.m. According to deputies, the...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department fired a police lieutenant after he was caught drinking on the job in May. Police say a department employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lieutenant Richard Perez consumed alcohol while on-duty. An Internal Affairs investigation found alcoholic beverages in Perez's...
dallasexpress.com
Body Discovered in Burning Vehicle
Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle Saturday, CBS reports. The vehicle and the body were found near the 4600 block of Burma Road near the Mt. Elam Missionary Baptist Church. Around 8 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue Department responded to a report of a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
keranews.org
Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Arlington (Arlington, TX)
According to the Arlington Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Arlington on Saturday. The crash happened in the 1300 block of W. Division Street at around 2:50 a.m. According to the Police, the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the street.
fox4news.com
Teen shot 14-year-old with AR-15 style rifle in dispute over girl, police say
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - A 17-year-old has been arrested after White Settlement police said he shot a 14-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle during a dispute over a girl last weekend. The shooting reportedly happened just before midnight on Saturday, October 22, in the 100 block of Ralph Street in...
Comments / 2