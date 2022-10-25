Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2018 Bear Market Bottom Says Huge Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Coming As Long Term Opportunity Arises
A popular crypto trader known for accurately calling the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) bear market bottom now says a huge Ethereum (ETH) price reversal is imminent. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,400 Twitter followers that ETH is currently presenting a clear buying opportunity as it repeatedly respects the 200-week moving average.
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) continues to struggle. Here is the price outlook
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) has added one other zero after the decimal level for its present value. As of press time, the cryptocurrency was exchanging palms at $0.00000996, dropping 3% within the week. A quick technical outlook exhibits the meme token is again to its June and July lows. There are constructive issues, nevertheless, to notice.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC
Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales and Key Bitcoin Stakeholders Aggressively Accumulating BTC Around $20,000: Quant Analyst
A closely followed quant analyst says that two major Bitcoin stakeholders are heavily accumulating BTC at current levels despite uncertain market conditions. Ki Young Ju, the head of analytics firm Crypto Quant, tells his 308,400 Twitter followers that deep-pocketed investors are aggressively loading up on BTC through top digital asset exchange Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bollinger Band Breakout Starts To Squeeze Shorts | BTCUSD Analysis October 26, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the ongoing Bitcoin price breakout above the upper Bollinger Band on daily BTCUSD charts and provide some insight into what the next targets might be. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price...
Bitcoin Winning Middle Market Appeal for Cross Border Payments
There are a lot of potential points of friction or failure in cross-border payments between businesses, ranging from slow finality and high costs to counterparty risk. Those are all problems that using bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets can help you bypass, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay.
EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off 3-Month Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 3-month highs of about 0.9875 to trade at about 0.9841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However, it seems...
AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bouncing off the key support at 0.6245. The currency pair has now advanced to trade closer to the 0.6400 key level. The currency pair also appears to have completed an upward crossover of the 100-hour moving...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
coinjournal.net
Cardano price prediction as ADA forms inverted H&S
Cardano price has moved sideways in the past few weeks as cryptocurrencies remained in a consolidation phase. ADA was trading at $0.3610, which was about 10% above the lowest level this month. It’s market cap has moved to about $12 billion, which is lower than its all-time high of over $90 billion.
NEWSBTC
Solana Price Bounces Back, Move Above $34 Remains Crucial
Solana price has finally broken past the $30 price mark and flipped that level into a support line. SOL has gained 6% in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the coin moved up by 4%. The Bitcoin rally has pushed many altcoins up on their respective price charts....
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…
According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
USD/CHF Bullish Trend Pullback Levels
USDCHF has formed higher lows connected by a rising trend line that’s been holding since mid-August. Another pullback to this support area appears to be taking place. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The pair is already testing the 38.2% Fib at the .9900 major psychological mark, and a larger correction could take it down to the 50% level closer to .9800. The 61.8% Fib is in line with the trend line around the .9740 mark.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 24, 2022
WTI crude oil is still trading around its descending trend line on the short-term time frames, still deciding whether to resume the trend or not. Price is finding resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and could set its sights back on the swing low at $82 per barrel. Technical...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum As Volatility Spikes
A widely followed trader known for calling this year’s crypto crash is warning that the current market bounce will ultimately turn into a deadly fakeout. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 563,000 Twitter followers that the big wave of short liquidations this week will mark the beginning of a correction to a new leg down for crypto markets.
GBP/NZD Head and Shoulders Pattern Forming
GBPNZD might be in for a reversal from its climb, as the pair is forming a head and shoulders pattern on its hourly time frame. Price is completing the second shoulder and is heading back to the neckline support around 1.9500-1.9600. A break below the neckline could set off a...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 24, 2022
Natural gas is still in selloff mode, as price is closing in on the next long-term floor at $4.000. The commodity seems to be finding some near-term support at the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point as well. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to indicate that the path...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations
The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
