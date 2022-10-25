ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
astaga.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) continues to struggle. Here is the price outlook

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) has added one other zero after the decimal level for its present value. As of press time, the cryptocurrency was exchanging palms at $0.00000996, dropping 3% within the week. A quick technical outlook exhibits the meme token is again to its June and July lows. There are constructive issues, nevertheless, to notice.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC

Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
PYMNTS

Bitcoin Winning Middle Market Appeal for Cross Border Payments

There are a lot of potential points of friction or failure in cross-border payments between businesses, ranging from slow finality and high costs to counterparty risk. Those are all problems that using bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets can help you bypass, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off 3-Month Highs to Trim Weekly Gains

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 3-month highs of about 0.9875 to trade at about 0.9841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However, it seems...
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bouncing off the key support at 0.6245. The currency pair has now advanced to trade closer to the 0.6400 key level. The currency pair also appears to have completed an upward crossover of the 100-hour moving...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
coinjournal.net

Cardano price prediction as ADA forms inverted H&S

Cardano price has moved sideways in the past few weeks as cryptocurrencies remained in a consolidation phase. ADA was trading at $0.3610, which was about 10% above the lowest level this month. It’s market cap has moved to about $12 billion, which is lower than its all-time high of over $90 billion.
NEWSBTC

Solana Price Bounces Back, Move Above $34 Remains Crucial

Solana price has finally broken past the $30 price mark and flipped that level into a support line. SOL has gained 6% in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the coin moved up by 4%. The Bitcoin rally has pushed many altcoins up on their respective price charts....
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…

According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CHF Bullish Trend Pullback Levels

USDCHF has formed higher lows connected by a rising trend line that’s been holding since mid-August. Another pullback to this support area appears to be taking place. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The pair is already testing the 38.2% Fib at the .9900 major psychological mark, and a larger correction could take it down to the 50% level closer to .9800. The 61.8% Fib is in line with the trend line around the .9740 mark.
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 24, 2022

WTI crude oil is still trading around its descending trend line on the short-term time frames, still deciding whether to resume the trend or not. Price is finding resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and could set its sights back on the swing low at $82 per barrel. Technical...
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum As Volatility Spikes

A widely followed trader known for calling this year’s crypto crash is warning that the current market bounce will ultimately turn into a deadly fakeout. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 563,000 Twitter followers that the big wave of short liquidations this week will mark the beginning of a correction to a new leg down for crypto markets.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/NZD Head and Shoulders Pattern Forming

GBPNZD might be in for a reversal from its climb, as the pair is forming a head and shoulders pattern on its hourly time frame. Price is completing the second shoulder and is heading back to the neckline support around 1.9500-1.9600. A break below the neckline could set off a...
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations

The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
FXDailyReport.com

