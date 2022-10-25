Read full article on original website
WVNews
Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no
Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined.
WVNews
49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
WVNews
Frustrated Brady, skidding Bucs seeking answers to tailspin
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady sat in front of his locker in full uniform for several minutes, his head buried at times in his hands. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost five of six games following a 2-0 start, their 45-year-old quarterback has lost three straight starts for the first time in two decades, and no one professes to have a quick or easy fix.
WVNews
Surging Jets look to end 12-game skid vs. rival Patriots
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Look around the New York Jets' locker room to find someone who remembers what it was like to beat the New England Patriots — and you can't.
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira remembered in Lancaster exhibition
An exhibition in memory of the murdered Guardian journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira opens on Sunday ahead of an international conference on saving the Amazon rainforest which is being held next month. The two men were killed in Brazilian Amazonia in June 2022 while researching a book...
