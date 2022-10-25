Read full article on original website
Coleman ISD Still Accepting Hall of Honor Nominations
Coleman ISD is still accepting nominations for the 2023 Coleman ISD Hall of Honor. The Coleman ISD Hall of Honor was established to recognize members of the Coleman ISD’s family who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to Coleman ISD or whose life achievements have brought honor and value to the district. Nomination forms are available on the district website (www.colemanisd.net) or at the CISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue, Coleman, TX.
Cornerstone RAFFLE
The Cornerstone Community Action Agency is holding a Hunter's Raffle with an Evolution 225 Deer Feeder ($10 ticket or 6 for $50) OR 40 bags of deer corn ($5 a ticket or 6 for $20) as the prizes. Tickets can be purchased a the Agency at 114 Needham St. Coleman, Texas. Call 325-625-4167 for more information. WINNERS will be drawn at the Hunters Fest on Friday, November 4th.
Winter Beef Cattle Program November 15th
A Winter Beef Cattle Program will be held in Coleman on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Coleman Livestock Auction on Highway 84. Cost of $10 registration IF you RSVP by November 9th to the Agrilife Extension office in Coleman at (325) 625-4519 or Brown County at (325) 646-0386. A noon meal will be provided. Registration is $20 after the 9th (but both are payable at the door). Registration begins at 10:30am, and the program will begin at 11:00am. The Program sponsored by Coleman Livestock Auction & Coleman County Farm Bureau. Topics to be covered are:
