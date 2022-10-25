Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca
On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Police Look for Driver Who Caused Pedestrian Fatality
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Two-Vehicle Accident Causes Injury
San Joaquin County investigators ask for public's help in July homicide investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help three months after a 25-year-old man from Stockton man was found shot dead in the agricultural outskirts of the city. Around 10 a.m. July 29, sheriff's deputies found Jaime Acevedo-Vega unresponsive in...
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill censured for DUI, lying to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The...
Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run
Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Southbound I-5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton
eastcountytoday.net
Traffic Crash Blocking Lanes on Vasco Road Thursday Morning
At 5:30 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle crash 3-miles south of Camino Diablo on Vasco Road. It was reported that a vehicle had swerved into oncoming traffic causing a t-bone collision with at least two vehicles involved. It’s unknown when the crash scene would be cleared.
krcrtv.com
Modesto man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Redding on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Modesto man was arrested in the Redding area on Thursday after leading local deputies on a stolen-vehicle pursuit. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, their deputies noticed a vehicle, recently reported stolen, headed south on Eastside Road near Weaver Lumber.
Sheriff’s office to hold DUI checkpoint in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI checkpoint. The checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed place within the county. Deputies will be stopping any driver that appears under the influence and will arrest any drivers that are. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
Man hit by at least 2 vehicles crossing McHenry Ave in Modesto
Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Antelope Driver Causes Head-On Collision
Head-On Collision on Roseville Road Caused by Alleged Stolen Vehicle Driver. A driver in a stolen vehicle driving at high speed caused a head-on collision with injuries after crashing into a home in Antelope on October 24. The accident occurred along Roseville Road near the intersection of Whyte Road shortly after 9:00 a.m. A call had come into the Roseville Police Department about a vehicle that had been stolen.
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
Deadly crash near I-5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton
Woman dies in roll-over along I-5 near Stockton
