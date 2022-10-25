MODESTO, Calif. — A man died after being run over by two vehicles while crossing McHenry Avenue in Modesto Sunday night, police said. The Modesto Police Department said the deadly collision happened around 11 p.m. along the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue. The 31-year-old man was hit mid-block by a southbound vehicle and was hit again by a second approaching vehicle as the first one pulled over, according to police.

