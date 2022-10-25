Read full article on original website
New Woodburn problem: too much money
Woodburn has seen so much growth in recent years that the city has hired an investment adviser. Have you ever had so much money you didn't know what to do with it? Not many people can answer that question in the affirmative, but the city of Woodburn can. It turns out rapid development issues that spurred a horde of Smith Creek citizens to a late September City Council meeting to voice complaints have other spillover effects: money. "In the past couple of years the city has found itself in the position of growing our cash position beyond the local government...
Fairview great-grandmother struggles on fixed income
FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - The rising cost of housing, groceries, and inflation is putting a big pinch on those who already struggle living paycheck to paycheck. Times are especially tough for some seniors on a fixed income. FOX 12 recently met a 70-year-old woman who lives in Fairview. Connie Kozlowski...
Did The City of Hillsboro Just Make $50,000,000 With A Zone Change?
Tonight the Hillsboro Planning Commission will hear a zone change request for several parcels of Industrial land in the Hillsboro Tech Park and the North Hillsboro Industrial Area. This zone change and associated property annexations do not happen every day because when this happens, lands on the edge of our city are brought from Washington County into the City of Hillsboro forever. When they are annexed, their zones change as well. Many of these sites have been small working farms since the day our valley was discovered, and so these changes are meaningful, poignant, and signal a further turning away from our most undeniable agrarian roots.
LETTERS: Is it time for change in Oregon?
The Nov. 8 election is on News-Times readers' minds. See what they have to say in our weekly mailbag.Change course to fix Oregon's problems We have a few problems. The number of violent crimes in Portland increased 38% in 2021 according to FBI data, overdose deaths have increased by 41% since the legalization of heroin. During the summer of 2020, our Democrat leadership allowed 100 nights of unimpeded rioting in the streets, destroying businesses, injuring Oregonians and tourists. Our taxes are high. Our electric grid is unreliable and our forests have been mismanaged for years, allowing undergrowth and deadwood to...
Leaving Someone Out of Your Will
This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. There are many reasons why you may decide not to include a family member or relative to benefit from your Will or Trust (for this article referred to generically as "Will"). Among them may be that that person does not need the inheritance, and another that for circumstances considered important to you they do not deserve an inheritance.
Watch: Hardesty, Gonzalez clash at KOIN 6 News debate
Topics ranged from homelessness, gun violence, affordable housing and more.Part 1 of the debate: There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a four-year term. Hardesty, 65, is seeking her second term on the City Council after years of community and state activism. Gonzalez, 48, is a lawyer and small business owner who founded a political action committee to re-open public school classrooms. The two candidates faced off in a debate covering the biggest issues facing the city, including homelessness, crime, increasing rent...
NW Natural to gradually hike gas rates beginning in November
As gas prices remain relatively high across Oregon and Washington, NW Natural customers should brace for a hike in their gas utility bill starting in November.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Officials release grim details on killing of Portland hiker, puppy
An investigation into the mysterious death of a Portland hiker and his dog left family with few answers in the two months that have followed. Now, after multiple requests from KOIN 6 News, public officials say they were shot to death and two people are facing charges.
3 injured in ‘serious’ 2 car crash in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - At least three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Friday, according to Metro West Ambulance on Twitter. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to Southeast Ninth Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street shortly after noon. Emergency responders initially requested three ambulances, according to Metro West....
More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session
In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
A Quick Guide to the Unexplained at Vancouver’s Grant House
There are strange goings on at Grant House and other mansions along Officers Row in Vancouver. But before we get to the spooky stuff, let's get the lay of the land and reintroduce you to the most famous resident of Officers Row. What is Officer's Row?. Officers Row is exactly...
Jennifer Lawrence pushes for changes to Portland City Council on the November ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Actress Jennifer Lawrence made a video in partnership with RepresentUs, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on ending political corruption, to advocate for a measure on the November ballot that would change Portland’s City Council. The Chater Reform Measure would change how Portlanders vote for their...
Halloween decorations targeted by vandals in the metro area
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Days before Halloween, some homes displaying decorations are becoming targets for vandalism. Security camera footage from houses in Vancouver, Gresham, and Happy Valley was sent to FOX 12 by viewers and shows a similar chain of events: a car rolls up with four or five people inside, they jump out, run up to a yard, and smash pumpkins, lights, ceramics, and other decorations before taking off. In three out of the four videos sent to the FOX 12 newsroom, there is at least one person wearing a paper white sweatshirt. Two of the homeowners FOX 12 spoke with on Tuesday believe the group of vandals are teenagers.
Drowsy driver crashes into Shari’s in Gresham: Police
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A drowsy driver plowed their pickup truck through the wall of Shari’s Café & Pies in Gresham on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Gresham Police Department, the accident happened around 1:17 p.m. at the restaurant location on Highland Drive. [Article continues...
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the holidays fast approaching, help is needed in providing food for hungry families in the metro area. The Sunshine Division is one of those organizations trying to help households put a holiday meal on their dinner table. Executive Director Kyle Camberg said since the start...
Tigard Trader Joe's to open Friday
The long-anticipated specialty food store is located in the old Albertson's store at Highway 99W and Durham Road.It's official, the new Tigard Trader Joe's store is set to open this Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 a.m. the company's website says. The store is located at 16200 S.W. Pacific Highway, in a former Albertson's supermarket at Tigard Towne Square. The popular specialty grocery chain, which is at the southeast corner of Highway 99W and Durham Road, takes up about 15,035 square feet of space in a portion of the old store that has been vacant for years. "Step inside and...
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
