Jacksonville, FL

Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County hosting paint recycling event

McDONOUGH — Henry County and Atlanta Paint Disposal are teaming up to give residents the chance to dispose and recycle paint and cans for a fee. The recycling event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the T.J. Harper Event Center, 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Father-son duo leading Stockbridge cross country to new heights

With a pair of third-place finishes on Oct. 22 at the Region 5-AAAA championships at Locust Grove, the Stockbridge boys and girls cross country teams appear to be peaking at the right time as the upcoming Class AAAA state meet beckons on Nov. 5. But with two weeks to prepare...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Schools names Teacher of the Year

McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has named Amanda Malette the district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Malette was one of six finalists recognized during the celebration hosted at the McDonough Performing Arts Center. She will go on the represent HCS in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge Council gives head nods for online platform to track crime, and create police advisory board

STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford is impressed with recent efforts by the Stockbridge Police Department to establish an online platform that will help citizens track crime in their areas. During a recent City Council meeting Chief Frank Trammer, with the Stockbridge Police Department, introduced council members to its Citizens...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commission approves resolutions

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions during the board's Oct. 18 meeting.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commission approves 2023 meeting, holiday schedules

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution establishing regular commission meeting dates for the 2023 calendar year during the board's Oct. 18 regular commission meeting. With a total of 22 meetings scheduled, most meetings will take place on the first and third Tuesday of...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge Council fails to reach agreement regarding its amphitheater rental policy

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council tabled yet another attempt to amend its rental policy for its open-air venue used for entertainment and performances. During its Tuesday work session, Stockbridge council members voiced their concerns about the current rental policy for its amphitheater. The issue derives from an amendment to create a non-compete clause for private events and concerts and to provide for revenue sharing from for-profit events.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

