STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council tabled yet another attempt to amend its rental policy for its open-air venue used for entertainment and performances. During its Tuesday work session, Stockbridge council members voiced their concerns about the current rental policy for its amphitheater. The issue derives from an amendment to create a non-compete clause for private events and concerts and to provide for revenue sharing from for-profit events.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO