Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still in touch – and fans suspect he sent her bday gift, plus more celeb news

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 5 days ago
wonderwall.com

Maren Morris pokes fun at Brittany Aldean feud with hilarious Halloween costume

Maren Morris is taking pride in being a "lunatic." This week, the country singer made reference to her feud with Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, while also getting in the Halloween spirit. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Maren shared her take on a Spirit Halloween costume meme. In Maren's version, which...

