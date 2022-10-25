Read full article on original website
budgettravel.com
Posh Sonoma resort w/wine tastings and more - $355
Retreat to Sonoma and stay on 92 acres of vineyards at the always-popular Vintners Resort. Past Travelzoo guests rave about the wonderful experiences they had, giving this beautiful property a 98% approval rating. This deal highlights the best of the resort and features everything you'd need for a relaxing, romantic wine country getaway — a plush room, farm-to-table dining, spa services and complimentary wine tastings for two people.
sfstandard.com
Experience the Best Hay Maze in the Bay Area
Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, atop a hill in Half Moon Bay and dotted with orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, boasts a haunted house, a petting zoo and a wide variety of gourds for sale. It also has a hay maze inspired by Greek mythology that’s probably the most intense experience of its kind in the entire Bay Area.
thecommunityvoice.com
Labath Landing opens for new residents
The City of Rohnert Park, DignityMoves, and HomeFirst were proud to announce the opening of Labath Landing, a 60-Unit Interim Supportive Housing community for individuals and couples experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Labath Landing was made possible by a $14.6 million grant from the State of California’s Project Homekey. Until now,...
sonomacountygazette.com
Dump day in Forestville: Was it a success or disaster?
The cleanup day for Forestville, now affectionally called “Dump Day,” was either a colossal community benefit or a disaster depending on who you talked to and when. Forestville’s first event took place last month. It was a test to see how these things work and if it will achieve the goal of keeping trash out of the river and mattresses off the side of the roads. Thanks to Recology for supplying the free dumpsters for the project, but a glitch had them bringing only three when we needed seven right from the start. That meant some folks had to wait a long time for more dumpsters to be delivered once those three were full. Turning people away when they went to the effort to collect their disposables was hard.
KQED
A Family Tradition of Altar Making, As Told by Rio Yañez
At the heart of Día de los Muertos is a celebration of the cycle of life. It's a time to talk with our dead. We sing to them, prepare altars with flower and food offerings, and share stories to keep their memories alive. It's both a sacred and joyous time.
sonomasun.com
A ‘blessing’ for the Humane Society
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards presents the proceeds of its recent Blessings of the Animals event in a check to the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Since 2000, St Francis Winery & Vineyards has played host on the first Sunday in October to a menagerie of wildlife, pets, and owners. The Blessing of the Animals fundraiser event brings lovers of animals, nature, and wine from far and wide.
The Lemon Bowl
Berkeley’s Historic Claremont Club and Spa
With an amazing club and pool, delicious dining options, and located in beautiful Berkeley, California, the Claremont Club and Spa should top your list for next vacation spots. With the world opening up again, I was so excited to be given the opportunity to travel again and visit the amazing...
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
SFist
Rain Is Coming Next Week, But When Will Be the First Atmospheric River?
Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won't be much of a storm. The "rain year" to date (July 1 to now) has not brought much precipitation to the Bay Area — just under an inch so far, but that is 171% of normal for these typically dry months.
ksro.com
KSRO Pet of the Week: Peachie
Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Peachie. Peachie is an adorable silvery grey, 7 year old, Pit Bull mix with sweet hazel eyes and a few white patches on her fur. She’s a silly, goofy gal who loves spending time with people and is looking for her new forever home.
pioneerpublishers.com
Install these drought-tolerant plants this fall
CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 27, 2022) — Fall is the season for updating landscape areas and installing foundation plants. Our temperatures are perfect for planting; warm days and cool nights make for happy installations. Folks have started to trickle into the nursery seeking shrubs, trees, groundcovers and ornamental grasses that...
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: Sons of Liberty Alehouse Launches in Livermore
As scooped here a couple of weeks ago, San Leandro’s popular Sons of Liberty Alehouse has indeed opened its second location in downtown Livermore. The new outpost from husband-wife team Tom and Teresa Lawrie kicked off operations over the weekend and will be serving upscale tavern fare like fried brussels sprouts; mac and cheese with gouda, Gruyère, sharp cheddar, and garlic herb breadcrumbs; beer-battered fish and chips; duck carnitas tacos; and more (check out the menus here). A handful of seasonal salads are also on the menu, as well as wine and a robust selection of craft beer and classic and signature cocktails. Also on tap for you weekend brunch warriors: the Livermore location offers full brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with such offerings as a biscuit breakfast sandwich, smoked brisket hash, and chilaquiles rojo with organic corn tortillas (plus a selection of brunch cocktails).
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
Bay Area shelters make plea to pet owners as facilities overflow with abandoned animals
From cats to dogs, birds to bunnies there's an overflow of abandoned animals at San Francisco Animal Care and Control.
ksro.com
Chef Rob Reyes Died of Blunt Force Trauma
Blunt force trauma to the chest is the cause of death for a local popular chef. The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office says that is the cause of death for Rob Reyes of Santa Rosa. Reyes was riding his bicycle with friends along the West County Regional Trail in Graton in late August. It was during this ride when he struck a bollard on the trail and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Reyes’ death has been ruled accidental. It’s sparked debate whether bollards should be removed from the trail. Cyclists argue that they are unsafe.
sonomasun.com
Sonoma’s mother-son act
Sonomans Luca and Kira Catanzaro behind the scenes of 6th Street Playhouse, the Santa Rosa theatre company, where Luca is the Assistant Technical Director and his mother Kira is the Marcom Manager. Luca began his theatrical career performing with Kira in the musical Cabaret on Sonoma’s Rotary Stage in 2013....
Another Bay Area business joins backlash against Ye following antisemitic remarks
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Bottom Bunk, a sneaker house with a location in Walnut Creek, has joined the backlash against Ye following the rapper’s antisemitic remarks, KRON4 has confirmed. The sneaker house, which has locations in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, said it has “pulled all YZY products from our shelves indefinitely.” “As […]
