Lake County, FL

70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Police seeking information after 1 person shot in Auburndale

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Police are seeking information after a person was shot in Auburndale Friday evening, the department said. “At this time, this is an active investigation, with limited information,” police said in a news release. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
AUBURNDALE, FL
Man injured in Orange County drive-by shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Orange County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on the 1300 block of S. Highland Ave., just east of Clarcona Road, according to deputies. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orange County homeowner involved in fatal shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Thursday morning at a home in Orange County when a homeowner and another person were involved in an altercation, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages

A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
MELBOURNE, FL
Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
OCALA, FL
Police investigate robbery, stabbing in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that occurred near downtown early Thursday morning, the department said. Police said downtown patrol units responded to the 7-Eleven at the corner of Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton Park shortly before 2 a.m. in reference to a robbery.
ORLANDO, FL
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road

A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
LADY LAKE, FL

