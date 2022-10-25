Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
click orlando
2 Michigan men, 1 teen arrested after high-speed chase reaching 160+ mph, troopers say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three people from Michigan were arrested Friday afternoon following a multi-county car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies that reached more than 160 mph, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. At about 6:23 a.m., troopers in Jacksonville were alerted to two stolen...
click orlando
Police seeking information after 1 person shot in Auburndale
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Police are seeking information after a person was shot in Auburndale Friday evening, the department said. “At this time, this is an active investigation, with limited information,” police said in a news release. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
click orlando
Man, 70, hit crossing Titusville road, dies more than 2 weeks later, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 70-year-old man has died more than two weeks after he was hit while crossing a road in Titusville, according to police. Officers announced Friday that Howard Longchamps died on Oct. 21 following the crash on Oct. 5. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back...
Deputies investigate thousands of dollars reportedly missing from Lake County art gallery
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of missing money at the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The gallery is located downtown on West Magnolia Street. New board members reported what they said were inconsistencies in some financial documents. The sheriff’s office said...
click orlando
Man injured in Orange County drive-by shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Orange County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on the 1300 block of S. Highland Ave., just east of Clarcona Road, according to deputies. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of...
click orlando
Orange County homeowner involved in fatal shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Thursday morning at a home in Orange County when a homeowner and another person were involved in an altercation, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando
2-year-old girl missing endangered as parents avoid DCF, Marion deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies announced that a 2-year-old girl was missing endangered Friday evening as her parents have been avoiding contact with the Department of Children and Families. According to deputies, the sheriff’s office received a pickup order from DCF about the well-being of 2-year-old Leiah...
villages-news.com
‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages
A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
click orlando
Troopers seek witnesses of fiery I-75 crash that killed 3 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses of a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 earlier this week that killed three people and injured two others in Marion County. Troopers said a car and tractor-trailer collided on Wednesday, causing both to go across the median...
WCJB
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. According to the Marion County...
WESH
Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
mycbs4.com
Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
click orlando
Police investigate robbery, stabbing in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that occurred near downtown early Thursday morning, the department said. Police said downtown patrol units responded to the 7-Eleven at the corner of Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton Park shortly before 2 a.m. in reference to a robbery.
click orlando
Police investigate after woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant
DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods Friday behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the department. Officers said they found the woman’s body near the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at...
click orlando
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead Thursday morning in the driveway of an abandoned house in Orange County. Deputies found the man’s body in front of a home on 28th Street, just off Rio Lane. The man was found dead in a residential neighborhood filled...
click orlando
Edgewater mayoral candidate charged with theft after stealing opponent’s signs
EDGEWATER, Fla. – Michael Ignasiak, a former mayor of Edgewater running to retake office in November, was officially charged Friday for removing other candidates’ campaign signs near a local restaurant over the weekend. Ignasiak was formally charged with petit theft nearly a week after stealing his opponent’s campaign...
click orlando
80-year-old man struck, killed while walking with bike along Marion County road, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man walking along a Marion County road with a bicycle was killed in a crash Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 464, or SE Maricamp Road, and Water Road.
villages-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road
A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
Comments / 0