Kotek campaigns on the Oregon Coast

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek completed a swing down the coast on Sunday, visiting Astoria, Seaside, Lincoln City and Newport.

Addressing supporters in Newport, Kotek acknowledged the housing, homelessness, addiction and mental health crises facing the state but focused on her plans to address them.

“Oregonians know how to solve their problems,” Kotek said. “What they need is a governor and a state government that’s going to be by their side helping them solve their problems so we can move our state forward.”

Kotek pointed to her 2019 call to declare homelessness an emergency in the state and her support of legislation to protect access to housing during the pandemic as the types of action she would take as governor. Both of these calls failed to gain support from Governor Kate Brown, leading them to fizzle.

“We have the resources, we have the know-how, we just need to coordinate things better; that’s where a governor comes in,” Kotek said.

She pointed out that she was the only candidate that has published plans to address these issues, saying her opponents are more concerned with partisan attacks, especially around law and order issues.

Kotek pushed back against opponents’ attacks on her record on crime, saying that she has always supported the Oregon State Police and other law enforcement.

She also said that as governor she would support expansion the state police, which she noted is particularly important in rural communities.

Other issues Kotek mentioned were gun control and the environment. Kotek said that she supported responsible gun ownership but was in favor of more measures to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals.

She said the environment was also a priority, mentioning her commitment to net-zero carbon emissions for Oregon by 2040.

Kotek acknowledged that the race is very tight and will come down to the last two weeks of campaigning.

When asked about her message for Tillamook County voters, Kotek emphasized her commitment to building better communication between Salem and rural communities.

“I want to make sure we have much more customer service-oriented state agencies,” Kotek said, saying that she would try to speed up permit processing and other bureaucratic functions as governor.

She also highlighted her time working for the Oregon Food Bank early in her career travelling around the state, saying it had given her an appreciation for Oregon’s rural communities.

“Your way of life and what you do matters to me,” she said, addressing Tillamook voters.

While saying that she would support affordable housing development in smaller towns, she expressed a strong commitment to making sure it didn’t come at the expense of farmland. “We have to maintain our farms,” Kotek said.

She pointed to townhouses next to the campaign event as a good middle ground between single-family homes and apartment buildings for suburban and rural areas.

Kotek said that while her opponents claim she is unresponsive to rural concerns, that is not the case and she understands the different challenges facing rural areas in the state.

“I want to make sure that every part of the state can be successful,” Kotek said.

