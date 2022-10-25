ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Kotek campaigns on the Oregon Coast

By By Will Chappell Headlight Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o11fq_0im5udAG00

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek completed a swing down the coast on Sunday, visiting Astoria, Seaside, Lincoln City and Newport.

Addressing supporters in Newport, Kotek acknowledged the housing, homelessness, addiction and mental health crises facing the state but focused on her plans to address them.

“Oregonians know how to solve their problems,” Kotek said. “What they need is a governor and a state government that’s going to be by their side helping them solve their problems so we can move our state forward.”

Kotek pointed to her 2019 call to declare homelessness an emergency in the state and her support of legislation to protect access to housing during the pandemic as the types of action she would take as governor. Both of these calls failed to gain support from Governor Kate Brown, leading them to fizzle.

“We have the resources, we have the know-how, we just need to coordinate things better; that’s where a governor comes in,” Kotek said.

She pointed out that she was the only candidate that has published plans to address these issues, saying her opponents are more concerned with partisan attacks, especially around law and order issues.

Kotek pushed back against opponents’ attacks on her record on crime, saying that she has always supported the Oregon State Police and other law enforcement.

She also said that as governor she would support expansion the state police, which she noted is particularly important in rural communities.

Other issues Kotek mentioned were gun control and the environment. Kotek said that she supported responsible gun ownership but was in favor of more measures to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals.

She said the environment was also a priority, mentioning her commitment to net-zero carbon emissions for Oregon by 2040.

Kotek acknowledged that the race is very tight and will come down to the last two weeks of campaigning.

When asked about her message for Tillamook County voters, Kotek emphasized her commitment to building better communication between Salem and rural communities.

“I want to make sure we have much more customer service-oriented state agencies,” Kotek said, saying that she would try to speed up permit processing and other bureaucratic functions as governor.

She also highlighted her time working for the Oregon Food Bank early in her career travelling around the state, saying it had given her an appreciation for Oregon’s rural communities.

“Your way of life and what you do matters to me,” she said, addressing Tillamook voters.

While saying that she would support affordable housing development in smaller towns, she expressed a strong commitment to making sure it didn’t come at the expense of farmland. “We have to maintain our farms,” Kotek said.

She pointed to townhouses next to the campaign event as a good middle ground between single-family homes and apartment buildings for suburban and rural areas.

Kotek said that while her opponents claim she is unresponsive to rural concerns, that is not the case and she understands the different challenges facing rural areas in the state.

“I want to make sure that every part of the state can be successful,” Kotek said.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

Comments / 14

Pups
3d ago

I'm voting for Christine Drazan! Enough of Democrats that showed us they don't support tax-paying citizens or law enforcement.

Reply
14
Churchman
3d ago

THINK!?? FOLKS!! go back an look atthis picture!?? NOTICE how many peopleARE NOT THERE?? Kotek an her handlersare TRYING every TRICK to get votes!??Kotek an company has screwed soMANY community's over the "10" yearsshe has HELD office!!

Reply(1)
7
Bartholomew Bunns
3d ago

kotek is a liar, she didn't support law enforcement. She held kate brown's hand and did nothing during the whole riots throughout Portland. She also supports defund the police. She also supports Oregonian's tax dollars to fund out of state abortions. Hmmm So she supports abortion & killing innocent children, then wants Oregonian's hard earned tax dollars to fund out of state abortions, she wants to defund police and have criminals run wild and set free from jail i mean come on liberals does any of that sound good??? Take off your blinders libs and vote for Christine Drazan and a better Oregon...

Reply
7
Related
opb.org

Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy

In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan

My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
OREGON STATE
traveloregon.com

Everyone Can Clam on the Oregon Coast

Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. Whether you’re a clam newbie or somebody who always...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics

On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs

(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
NEWPORT, OR
q13fox.com

Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind the ballot...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114

Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon

Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon Democratic candidates court younger voters as election day approaches

SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is less than two weeks away and candidates are making their final push to drive Oregon voters to return their ballots. KATU's political analyst Jim Moore says one of the groups candidates are courting right now are younger voters. He noted that particularly Democrats are organizing campaign rallies meant to drive up the progressive vote.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Introduction To Oregon’s Toll Policy

On any of its main thoroughfares or bridges, Oregon does not charge tolls. However, in order to earn billions of dollars in money, the Oregon Department of Transportation has committed to employing tolls in light of stagnant gas tax revenues and a desire for massive motorway development projects. Let’s be...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
60
Followers
584
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy