Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police identify the four people killed in rollover crash on Route 33

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
Buffalo police have identified the four people that were killed in a rollover crash on Route 33 on Monday.

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Monday on Route 33 west near Route 198 . On Monday, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia held a press conference and said there were a total of six people inside the vehicle. Four were killed, another was hospitalized and the driver was in custody. Police said the vehicle was stolen and it is believed excessive speed played a significant factor in the crash.

On Tuesday, police identified the four people that were killed:

  • Marcus Webster, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo
  • Swazine Swindle, a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo
  • Kevin Payne, a 16-year-old boy from Buffalo
  • Ahjanae Harper, a 14-year-old girl from Buffalo

An additional 14-year-old girl was reportedly in the ICU Monday, police said she is no longer in the ICU and has been upgraded to good condition but remains at ECMC.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was treated and released from ECMC and has been charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court on November 15.

Poopycorn!
3d ago

Sad situation. Everything has consequences. Doesn't seem worth it now. Hopefully, this will make people think, always a price to pay. Hard for me to have empathy for them, but really sad situation.

Maria Kaetzel
3d ago

So sad. 4 dead children and 1 will be in prison. All because of a stupid act. God bless their families

Dino Bob
3d ago

Im sure it was do to the bus shortage. Just “ borrowed” the car so they could get to school.

