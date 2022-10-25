Buffalo police identify the four people killed in rollover crash on Route 33

Buffalo police have identified the four people that were killed in a rollover crash on Route 33 on Monday.

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Monday on Route 33 west near Route 198 . On Monday, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia held a press conference and said there were a total of six people inside the vehicle. Four were killed, another was hospitalized and the driver was in custody. Police said the vehicle was stolen and it is believed excessive speed played a significant factor in the crash.

On Tuesday, police identified the four people that were killed:

Marcus Webster, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo

Swazine Swindle, a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo

Kevin Payne, a 16-year-old boy from Buffalo

Ahjanae Harper, a 14-year-old girl from Buffalo

An additional 14-year-old girl was reportedly in the ICU Monday, police said she is no longer in the ICU and has been upgraded to good condition but remains at ECMC.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was treated and released from ECMC and has been charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court on November 15.