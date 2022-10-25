ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently

PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
CNBC

PayPal shares rise after Amazon adds Venmo as checkout option

The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said. Users add their Venmo account as a form of payment on their Amazon account, then select Venmo as their payment option during checkout.
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
TechRadar

Walmart still doesn't accept Apple Pay - here's why

Customers have long been requesting that Walmart implement Apple Pay at its checkouts, but the retailer has not relented, instead relying on its own method for customers to pay with their phone. Numerous complaints across Twitter lament the lack of integration, illustrating the extent to which customers are hankering for...
The Verge

Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo

Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...
PYMNTS

PayPal Clarifies Acceptable Use Policy

Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Amazon posts weaker-than-expected 3Q revenue, stock tumbles

NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon returned to profitability over the summer after two consecutive quarters of losses, but its stock fell sharply in after-hours trading due to weaker-than-expected revenue and disappointing projections for the current quarter. The company on Thursday reported revenue for the three months that...
BGR.com

PayPal adds passkeys that are more secure than passwords

PayPal is one of the first major services to take passwords out to pasture. In a press release on the company’s website, PayPal announced that it is rolling out support for passkeys in the United States. The new security technology, which was created in collaboration with the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium, hopes to eventually replace passwords.
TheStreet

PayPal Rolls Out New Features Just in Time for Holiday Shopping

It's been a busy week for PayPal (PYPL) . The financial services platform recently announced PayPal Rewards, a unified rewards program that lets users shop, earn, track, save, and redeem rewards and offers in their PayPal app. Reward System. PayPal Rewards, which began rolling out on Oct. 17, will build...
BBC

Google: India orders Google to pay another $113m fine

India's competition regulator has fined Google 9bn rupees ($113m; £98m) for anti-competitive practices, in a second such penalty in less than a week. The regulator accused Google of "abusing" its dominant position on the app store to force app developers to use its in-app payment system. It asked the...

