ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware to add school libraries into statewide catalog

By Jarek Rutz
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

There are more than 70 libraries across the state that share 2.5 million ebooks and print books for the benefit of Delawareans.

The Delaware Library Consortium announced Tuesday that it will spend $1 million to add school libraries into the statewide catalog.

The goal is to broaden the First State’s library catalog and provide more students an opportunity to conduct research or read for pleasure.

“Over the years it seems like everything around literacy has been tweaked except school libraries, until now,” said Dr. Annie Norman, Delaware’s state librarian, at the Tuesday morning announcement.

The money was allocated to the Delaware Division of Libraries in this year’s state operating budget.

This statewide system links dozens of Delaware libraries, allowing them to share resources and giving library users access to books and materials, regardless of where they may be housed.

Connecting the school libraries to the state library catalog is the last mile in ensuring equity and access to books  rather than having some children living in book deserts, she said.

“This completes the system of library services across a lifespan, moving toward the vision of a fully literate Delaware,” she said.

There are more than 70 libraries across the state that share two and a half million ebooks and print books for the benefit of Delawareans. The program includes a transit system that moves print books from one library to another for checkout.

The school catalog announcement was made at William Penn High School.

With the funding, school librarians will be trained to modernize and streamline their collections and allocate more resources to transporting materials between libraries.

The plan is to add school libraries to the catalog over three years.

Tom Gavin, Colonial’s supervisor of instructional technology and libraries pointed out that on average, most of the books in school libraries are more than 20 years old. Many pieces date back to the 1970s and ‘80s, he said.

“We went from books being on average 24 years old, to now just four years,” he said.

He was happy the catalog allows district heads to track data on how many books are checked out by each grade, which allows tweaks and improvements to the catalog based on student needs.

The investment expands on Colonial’s pilot year of using the system in order to broaden students’ access to research materials and novels outside of what their school building has to offer.

“It’s creating opportunities around literacy,” said Mark Holodick, secretary of the state Department of Education.

He said this is a step to help rectify Delaware’s significant decline in test scores in both reading and math, often blamed on virtual learning during the pandemic.

“What’s most important is that libraries create an environment that is really welcoming for our kids,” he said, “and a place where our young people want to gather and access accurate information and have access to literature and books.”

The Delaware Library Catalog was launched in 2006 and expanded across the state in 2010. It now includes all 35 Delaware public libraries .

Comments / 0

Related
Milford LIVE News

Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists

Delaware test scores have fallen to the bottom of the heap since 2019, with some worse than any other state, according to the Nation’s Report Card, which was released Monday.  From 2019 to 2022, the average scores for Delaware fourth-graders on the math assessment dropped by 14 points, the steepest of any state.  “In Delaware specifically, our scores were decimated,” ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

State to create digital school maps to aid first responders

The state will spend just under $1 million to help first responders navigate schools more quickly when emergencies occur. As part of its Comprehensive School Safety Program, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency will use the money to create accurate and uniform maps of the state’s public and charter schools.  The maps will enable law enforcement to react swiftly in unfamiliar ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night. On October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting Inside Bar

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting Inside Bar appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford’s Ashley Lockwood named 2023 teacher of year

Ashley Lockwood, a fifth-grade teacher at Lulu Ross Elementary in Milford School District, has been named the 2023 Delaware Teacher of the Year.   “Teaching children has been one of the greatest blessings and gifts that God has ever given me, and for that, I will be forever grateful,” Lockwood said during the award ceremony Tuesday night. “Thank you to my ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Dollar Store

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, DE. The incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Dollar Store appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LINCOLN, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy