Behind enemy lines: Five questions with Dawgs247
Ahead of Florida's annual contest with Georgia in Jacksonville, Swamp247 went behind enemy lines with Dawgs247 staff writer Jordan D. Hill and asked five questions of the opponent. Here's the Q and A:. Since surviving the scare at Missouri, Georgia’s outscored its previous two opponents 97-10. How has this team...
Former Georgia head football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90 years old
Legendary Georgia head football coach Vince Dooley passed away Friday afternoon at 90 years old. A 1994 inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame, Dooley was a key figure in UGA athletics thanks to 25 years as the university’s head football coach and 26 years as the athletic director.
dawgnation.com
Cormani McClain decision puts greater microscope on Georgia football-Florida recruiting gap
If you want to know why Georgia football is a 22.5-point favorite over Florida on Saturday, you only need to look back to the closing remarks made by Kirby Smart after last year’s 34-7 win over the Gators. “If you don’t recruit, there’s no coach out there that can...
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart shares thoughts on UGA icon Vince Dooley’s passing
Over the course of his time as a player and a coach, Kirby Smart has spent quite a lot of time over the years with Georgia icon Vince Dooley. Given their relationship, Dooley’s passing led Smart to share his thoughts on the Bulldogs legend. Smart shared his thoughts regarding...
247Sports
Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses
Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
dawgnation.com
Nolan Smith ready to leave one final mark on Georgia football-Florida rivalry: ‘He’s ride or die’
ATHENS — When speaking to reporters last week, Georgia senior edge rusher Nolan Smith took time to notice how much things had changed. The podium he stood behind was in what used to be in the team meeting room, where Kirby Smart would address past iterations of the Georgia football team.
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Football Player Justice Haynes
The Buford High School football player spotlight is #22 Justice Haynes. Haynes is a five-star running back for the Wolves and is committed to play for Alabama. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior had 15 carries for 120 rushing yards and one touchdown in Buford’s game against Marietta. When Buford hosted Collins Hill, Haynes had 16 carries for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Katie Lynn McClure, Class of 2009
A 2009 graduate of Buford High School, Katie Lynn McClure is using her knowledge and skills in physical therapy to empower kids to reach their highest potential — Katie is a pediatric physical therapist with All About Kids Therapy Services and Buford City Schools. “My job has taught me...
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
Monroe Local News
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
Red and Black
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
New tick spreading to more North Georgia counties. Here’s what you need to know
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is confirming the Asian Longhorned tick is now in more North Georgia counties. The tick is native to eastern Asia, according to the GDA. The tick will feed on many hosts, including humans. Female ticks can lay eggs and reproduce without mating, according to the CDC.
Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder
Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Investigators consider Georgia woman's death may not be homicide, sources say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia investigators have begun exploring the possibility that the disturbing death of Athens office manager Debbie Collier may not have been a homicide as initially suspected, according to law enforcement sources. They have no evidence linking several key people close to Collier, including her husband, daughter...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Jackson County. Authorities confirmed that 1 person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 85, southbound near Highway 129.
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
247Sports
