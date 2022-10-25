ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Behind enemy lines: Five questions with Dawgs247

Ahead of Florida's annual contest with Georgia in Jacksonville, Swamp247 went behind enemy lines with Dawgs247 staff writer Jordan D. Hill and asked five questions of the opponent. Here's the Q and A:. Since surviving the scare at Missouri, Georgia’s outscored its previous two opponents 97-10. How has this team...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses

Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Post-Searchlight

REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl

Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford High School Football Player Justice Haynes

The Buford High School football player spotlight is #22 Justice Haynes. Haynes is a five-star running back for the Wolves and is committed to play for Alabama. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior had 15 carries for 120 rushing yards and one touchdown in Buford’s game against Marietta. When Buford hosted Collins Hill, Haynes had 16 carries for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
BUFORD, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree

Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week

Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder

Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

