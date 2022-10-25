ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football teams on upset alert for Week 9

We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Lee Corso Won’t Travel for ‘College GameDay’ at Jackson State

View the original article to see embedded media. For the third time this season, Lee Corso won’t be on the road with rest of the College GameDay crew. ESPN announced Friday that Corso will not travel to Jackson State due to a health issue. The company said Corso is “in good spirits” and hoping to re-join his peers on the road “soon.”
JACKSON, MS
Wichita Eagle

Class of 2023 Athlete Ethan O’Connor Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have added a much-coveted athlete to their growing recruiting class. Class of 2023 athlete Ethan O'Connor committed to UCLA football, the prospect announced Friday afternoon on Instagram. The cornerback-wide receiver hybrid told 247Sports that he informed the Bruins' coaching staff of his decision Tuesday and was announced as a UCLA commit before Los Alamitos' (CA) Senior Night game Thursday.
