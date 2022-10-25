ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hospitalized after 'accidental fall' from Palm Beach condo building

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after accidentally falling from a condominium building in Palm Beach, police said.

According to Capt. Will Rothrock with the Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a six-story condo building on Breakers Row just after 9:30 a.m.

WPTV
Emergency crews respond to an accidental fall at a condominium building on Breakers Row in Palm Beach, Oct. 25, 2022.

Police said initial indications show a man accidentally fell from the building and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Rothrock said the man is still alive and the incident is under investigation.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed part of the ground floor of the complex blocked off with yellow tape, and what appeared to be long cables or ropes on the ground.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of Palm Beach investigation

Chopper 5 video of accidental fall at Palm Beach condominium building

A Palm Beach police cruiser was parked next to the tape, and another police officer could be seen on the roof of the condominium building, surveying the scene down below.

No other details have been released.

