Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
How Loss of Ja’Marr Chase Could Shape Browns Matchup with Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals being without Ja'Marr Chase is akin to the Cleveland Browns not having Nick Chubb. Chase, as a wide receiver, has been responsible for 22.2 percent of the Bengals total offense and was on pace to have another 1,400 yard season before sustaining a hip injury that will keep him out multiple weeks. Like Chubb, opponents game plan first to deal with Chase, then worry about everyone else, so while the Bengals are hardly toothless, the loss of Chase is significant in their matchup against the Browns and moving forward.
NFC West Team Called Browns About Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns have been fielding calls for running back Kareem Hunt, according to multiple reports. According to one, the Los Angeles Rams have entered into the mix for the soon-to-be free agent. Hunt is in the last year of his contract and the Browns keeping him around after a 2-5...
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
Steelers Rule Out Two Defenders, Chris Boswell Listed as Questionable
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and have two more players with injury tags heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace are both ruled out for the team's trip to Philly. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a knee injury for two weeks, and will miss his first game because of it. Wallace came into the week with a shoulder injury an was unable to practice throughout the week.
Seahawks S Quandre Diggs: WR Marquise Goodwin Has ‘Always Been A Playmaker’
The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for their electric receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but beyond those two Seattle has a fairly deep receiver room for quarterback Geno Smith to work with. That depth was on full display in Seattle's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, as...
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Week 8 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Rises After Turnover-Free Game vs. Giants
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of a four-game skid that has completely derailed what once looked like a promising season, but that doesn't mean they aren't seeing good signs from the quarterback position. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence started October off in a rough fashion, but the last two...
Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Cowboys vs. Bears? Dak Prescott Confidence in Tony Pollard ‘Through the Roof’
With a kickoff time set for 12 PM (CT), the Dallas Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears and will do it potentially without their top running back. Ezekiel Elliott suffered an injury in the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. After initially self-diagnosing himself with a knee "contusion," he's now missed two straight days of practice with what head coach Mike McCarthy described as a "knee sprain."
Washington Trade Calls on RB Antonio Gibson; Should Commanders Listen?
The Washington Commanders are still surfing off an impressive win against the Green Bay Packers, and as they look forward to NFL Week 10 and a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts, there is logic in believing they'll need all the ground-game help they can get. But that is not stopping...
Colts Listed as Potential Trade Suitors for Pair of Young Receivers
Although the overall mood surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this season has been one of pessimism, they are still in control of their own destiny. Sitting at 3-3-1, the Colts aren't far behind the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (4-2) and they are still very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race despite a poor record against their division (1-3-1).
Vikings Trade Deadline Rumors: Alexander Mattison, Chase Claypool, Cornerbacks
Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and if anything is certain, it's that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is exploring all kinds of potential deals that could improve his roster. Adofo-Mensah has shown an affinity for trading in his first year as a GM, dating back to April, when...
Report: Bengals Don’t Plan on Putting Ja’Marr Chase on Injured Reserveb
CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't plan on putting Ja'Marr Chase on injured reserve according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz is reporting that Chase has a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum. The star wide receiver is expected to miss multiple games, but with the Bengals having a...
Texans vs. Titans Preview: Can Houston Contain Derrick Henry?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will return to NRG Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South battle against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans. The Texans will be looking for a bounce-back victory after another fourth-quarter collapse, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 7 road loss at Allegiant Stadium. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead before the Raiders outscored the Texans 21-0 during the final period.
Will Lofty Asking Price Prevent Texans From Trading Brandin Cooks?
Speed, sure hands, and sound field awareness are widely considered to be an unbeatable blend of qualities for an NFL wide receiver. The Houston Texans are well aware that receiver Brandon Cooks possesses all of these traits. And if an NFL team hopes to pry him away, they will have...
Bowles on Bucs Staff Changes: ‘Everything Is On the Table’
The Buccaneers lost their third straight game on Thursday night, falling to 3–5 on the season, continuing their run as one of the more disappointing teams in the league. After last week’s loss to the Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles said he wasn’t considering any changes to the coaching staff. However, following this loss to the Ravens, Bowles' tone on that matter appeared to change.
