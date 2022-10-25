The Cincinnati Bengals being without Ja'Marr Chase is akin to the Cleveland Browns not having Nick Chubb. Chase, as a wide receiver, has been responsible for 22.2 percent of the Bengals total offense and was on pace to have another 1,400 yard season before sustaining a hip injury that will keep him out multiple weeks. Like Chubb, opponents game plan first to deal with Chase, then worry about everyone else, so while the Bengals are hardly toothless, the loss of Chase is significant in their matchup against the Browns and moving forward.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO