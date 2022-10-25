Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Wichita Eagle
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Trade Deadline Primer: Positions and Players to Watch, Cap Space, More
The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st, and the 5-1 Vikings are in position to be buyers. Given their strong start to the season and the relative weakness of the conference around them, this could be an opportunity for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — who has shown an affinity for trading, dating back to the draft — to bolster his team's roster.
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Wichita Eagle
NFC West Team Called Browns About Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns have been fielding calls for running back Kareem Hunt, according to multiple reports. According to one, the Los Angeles Rams have entered into the mix for the soon-to-be free agent. Hunt is in the last year of his contract and the Browns keeping him around after a 2-5...
Wichita Eagle
Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Cowboys vs. Bears? Dak Prescott Confidence in Tony Pollard ‘Through the Roof’
With a kickoff time set for 12 PM (CT), the Dallas Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears and will do it potentially without their top running back. Ezekiel Elliott suffered an injury in the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. After initially self-diagnosing himself with a knee "contusion," he's now missed two straight days of practice with what head coach Mike McCarthy described as a "knee sprain."
Wichita Eagle
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Wichita Eagle
Clements: Rodgers Playing ‘Well’ (Whatever That Means)
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers scored only two offensive touchdowns in Sunday’s loss at the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t convert a single third down, didn’t reach 100 passing yards until the final play of the third quarter and didn’t complete a single pass thrown 10-plus yards downfield until the final minutes.
Wichita Eagle
Week 8 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Rises After Turnover-Free Game vs. Giants
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of a four-game skid that has completely derailed what once looked like a promising season, but that doesn't mean they aren't seeing good signs from the quarterback position. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence started October off in a rough fashion, but the last two...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans Preview: Can Houston Contain Derrick Henry?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will return to NRG Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South battle against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans. The Texans will be looking for a bounce-back victory after another fourth-quarter collapse, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 7 road loss at Allegiant Stadium. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead before the Raiders outscored the Texans 21-0 during the final period.
Wichita Eagle
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Game Time Decisions as Seahawks Gear Up For Giants
RENTON, Wash. - With less than 48 hours until kickoff at Lumen Field, the Seahawks may or may not have the services of their two Pro Bowl receivers against the New York Giants on Sunday. Following Friday's final practice in preparation, coach Pete Carroll told reporters DK Metcalf (knee) and...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Trade Deadline Rumors: Alexander Mattison, Chase Claypool, Cornerbacks
Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and if anything is certain, it's that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is exploring all kinds of potential deals that could improve his roster. Adofo-Mensah has shown an affinity for trading in his first year as a GM, dating back to April, when...
Wichita Eagle
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Wichita Eagle
Will Lofty Asking Price Prevent Texans From Trading Brandin Cooks?
Speed, sure hands, and sound field awareness are widely considered to be an unbeatable blend of qualities for an NFL wide receiver. The Houston Texans are well aware that receiver Brandon Cooks possesses all of these traits. And if an NFL team hopes to pry him away, they will have...
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bengals Don’t Plan on Putting Ja’Marr Chase on Injured Reserveb
CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't plan on putting Ja'Marr Chase on injured reserve according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz is reporting that Chase has a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum. The star wide receiver is expected to miss multiple games, but with the Bengals having a...
Wichita Eagle
‘Coming Back’s an Honor’: Texans TE Jordan Akins Cherishes Career Resurgence
HOUSTON - Jordan Akins is making his second stint with the Houston Texans count. When the New York Giants released Akins, the Texans appeared to be the last team that the former Texas Rangers minor league baseball player would join as a free agent. Instead, though, Akins signed with the...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider
The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn't make any moves at last year's trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn't mean they should always stand pat. With this year's deadline falling at...
Comments / 0