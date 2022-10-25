ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techunwrapped.com

If Google is no longer your home screen, you have a serious problem

The first thing that we must be clear about is that for our browser to run the risk of being hijacked, we must always download some type of content from the Internet. Although it is true that it can also be hijacked through JavaScript code, when the browser is restarted, this code disappears as it resides in the browser’s memory, which is why it is usually used for these purposes. If we do not download an application or even an extension from the official stores, the possibility that our browser ends up being hijacked is reduced to zero.
Android Police

Google Chrome 107: Everything new in the latest version

Google Chrome is probably the most ubiquitous browser out there, used by the majority of those of us who are online. New versions come out every four weeks, and as such, we’re already looking at the next incremental update in the form of Chrome 107, only a short while after Google introduced Chrome 106. Here is everything new in the latest version.
CNET

Is Your Android Being Tracked by an AirTag? Here's How to Find Out

AirTags, although designed to act as key, wallet and luggage finders, have been misused by thieves and stalkers to track people's locations, as well as their personal items, without their knowledge. Over the last year, Apple has released several antistalking features to help people find rogue AirTags near them, and that includes an app for Android users.
ZDNet

How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC

You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
The US Sun

Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers

IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
HackerNoon

What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?

Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
techunwrapped.com

This is how Microsoft spies on you even if you have never used the Edge browser

Windows, like any operating system, is continuously managing and executing processes to make our computer work and that we can interact with it. However, there are times when there are processes that are there without any meaning. An example is your edge browserwhich right now is running on your PC, even if you have never opened it in your life.
