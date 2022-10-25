Read full article on original website
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Google Chrome’s new tab page is a mess. Here’s how to make it better.
You can make every new tab a window into a beautiful landscape. Justin PotTake advantage of Chrome's built-in customization tools or install an extension instead.
techunwrapped.com
If Google is no longer your home screen, you have a serious problem
The first thing that we must be clear about is that for our browser to run the risk of being hijacked, we must always download some type of content from the Internet. Although it is true that it can also be hijacked through JavaScript code, when the browser is restarted, this code disappears as it resides in the browser’s memory, which is why it is usually used for these purposes. If we do not download an application or even an extension from the official stores, the possibility that our browser ends up being hijacked is reduced to zero.
Google Chrome 107: Everything new in the latest version
Google Chrome is probably the most ubiquitous browser out there, used by the majority of those of us who are online. New versions come out every four weeks, and as such, we’re already looking at the next incremental update in the form of Chrome 107, only a short while after Google introduced Chrome 106. Here is everything new in the latest version.
CNET
Is Your Android Being Tracked by an AirTag? Here's How to Find Out
AirTags, although designed to act as key, wallet and luggage finders, have been misused by thieves and stalkers to track people's locations, as well as their personal items, without their knowledge. Over the last year, Apple has released several antistalking features to help people find rogue AirTags near them, and that includes an app for Android users.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Google's new iOS 16 widgets are brilliant iPhone upgrades
If you use Google things on your iPhone, these widgets are fantastically useful
Here’s How to Use Google's New Privacy Tool to Scrub Your Personal Info From Search Results
The search engine's new Results About You tool makes it easier to keep your email and physical address from being seen online.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Your Android Phone as a Speaker for Your Windows, Mac, or Linux Computer
Most computer monitors feature a built-in speaker. If you use a laptop, it is likely to have a built-in speaker as well. While the audio output quality is debatable, these built-in audio devices help in the absence of an external audio setup. However, what if your computer speaker or the...
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
techunwrapped.com
This is how Microsoft spies on you even if you have never used the Edge browser
Windows, like any operating system, is continuously managing and executing processes to make our computer work and that we can interact with it. However, there are times when there are processes that are there without any meaning. An example is your edge browserwhich right now is running on your PC, even if you have never opened it in your life.
10 Best Weather Apps And Widgets For Android In 2022
Weather apps are some of the most reliably simple and functional pieces of software available for your smartphone. Do you know which app is best for you?
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
How To Remove Retweets From Your Twitter Timeline, And Why You Might Want To
Retweets on Twitter can clutter up your timeline, be very annoying, or both. In case you're tired of seeing all those retweets, here's how to disable them.
SlashGear
