Carlsbad, NM

Here's what's happening in Carlsbad for Halloween

By Jessica Onsurez, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
Looking for family friendly events this Halloween? Check out the list below which includes events happening this week which are free and kid safe.

Visit MainStreet Carlsbad at 5 p.m. Oct. 28. Dress up in your Halloween best for trick or treating and a costume contest. Live entertainment will be held at the gazebo on the Eddy County Courthouse lawn.

Hosted by Creative Carlsbad, the Bat Festival begins at noon at the Beach Bandshell Oct. 29. The event wraps up at 6:30 p.m. and features live entertainment, food trucks and an artisan fair.

Southeast New Mexico College is hosting the Zombie Walk Oct. 29. Lineup is at 5:30 p.m. at the Cascades parking lot. There is a $5 registration fee that benefits the Judge David Redford Memorial Fund.

Spooktacular Trick or Treat

Southeast New Mexico College will host a treat or treat event free to the public Thursday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be trick or treating around campus and a Haunted House by SENMC's Student Government..

Artesia MainStreet will host a community trick or treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. oct. 29.

Pumpkin patches

Pumpkin patch at St. Peter

The Pumpkin Patch at St Peter Lutheran Church at 1302 W Pierce is open Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds go to Packs for Hunger in Carlsbad and Iglesia Lutherans Cristo Rey in El Paso. The patch will be open until Oct. 31.

The Pumpkin Patch at Balzano's Vineyard is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday located at 5230 Seven Rivers Highway. There's a $12 entry free.

Coming up in November and December

Light up Artesia

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Artesia with the Parade of Lights. Downtown shops will be open to the public. The event is organized by Artesia MainStreet.

Taste of culture

Taste of Culture is back. Experience food from around the world at SENMC's annual taste of culture event. Admission is free. The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Southeast New Mexico College. This annual event has participants from all over the globe. In previous years participants have had food from Yemen, The Netherlands, Nepal, Iran, South Korea, Scotland, Spain, Nigeria, Mexico, Canada, the Philippines, and more. Event is sponsored by the Southeast New Mexico College Diversity Committee.

