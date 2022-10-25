Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine return early from elbow injury, Danforth to miss six months

Patrik Laine is back in the Blue Jackets’ lineup and his fast return from an elbow sprain could provide a welcome boost to a team fighting to break even in the season’s first month.

Originally given a timeline of three-to-four weeks, Laine was cleared Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes less than two weeks after an awkward collision with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce hyperextended his right elbow in the Oct. 12 season-opener in Raleigh.

Laine barely played more than a period in the game, leaving early in the second after scoring the Jackets’ lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes. Columbus, which has battled to a 3-4-0 record in seven games without their top goal-scoring threat, faced a parade of playoff teams while trying to tread water.

“It’s a nice guy to have back in your lineup,” coach Brad Larsen said after a morning skate in which Laine was a full participant. “We wouldn’t put him in if he’s limited. That’s the whole thing. He’s got to be 100 percent and he feels great, so that’s why we’re putting him in.”

Laine began skating on his own last week. He joined the Blue Jackets on Saturday for a morning skate at Nationwide Arena prior to their 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and then joined the playing group at Tuesday’s skate. Laine wore a brace and a wrap on his elbow, but reiterated what Larsen said about there being no physical limitations.

“I feel really good,” he said. “I’m done with working out and skating by myself, so I’ve got to get out here with the boys and actually compete and play for points. If I did (have restrictions), I wouldn’t be playing, so I’m all ready to go, 100% and that’s it.”

Laine missed 26 games last season due to an oblique strain, the unexpected death of his father in Finland and then a back issue to end the season. After re-signing with the Blue Jackets in July, following Johnny Gaudreau’s signing as an unrestricted free agent, the hope was for a dynamic duo of elite skill players to help Columbus weather a brutal early schedule.

Losing Laine 26 minutes into the season was a gut-punch, but the Blue Jackets stayed just under the .500 mark before his return. Now, if he can avoid further injury, Laine still has 75 games left to rack up goals and points with Gaudreau and captain Boone Jenner on the top line. Last season, without Gaudreau, Laine had 26 goals, 30 assists and 56 points in 56 games.

“They’ve been playing some good hockey when I was gone and it’s only been a week and a half,” Laine said. “It’s not like it’s six months. So, I’m sure (the line’s chemistry) will be there. I’ve just got to keep working at it.”

Blue Jackets’ Danforth to undergo shoulder surgery, miss six months

Larsen gave injury updates on forward Justin Danforth and defenseman Nick Blankenburg after the morning skate, but Danforth's official diagnoses wasn't released until early afternoon.

Danforth, 29, sustained a torn labrum in his one of his shoulders — the team declined to state which one in its release — and will undergo surgery Oct. 31 that's expected to keep him out up to six months. That timeline puts his likely return in April, which means he could miss the rest of the regular season.

The injury occurred in the first period of Saturday's game against Pittsburgh and creates a void in Larsen’s forward lines. After scoring 10 goals in 45 games during his first NHL season, he had a stellar training camp and preseason — earning roles among the team’s top nine forwards and the power play as a “bumper” in the Jackets’ 1-3-1 setup. Also capable of playing center, Danforth was poised for a breakout.

“To put it bluntly, it (stinks), because last year he’s on his way to the minors (at this time),” Larsen said. “This year, I can’t live without him. He’s a guy that was, like I said, a Swiss Army knife. I could put him at center, move him up and down my lineup, he was on the power play, so … it’s tough. I feel bad for him because he worked so hard and you could see his confidence. He got on the scoreboard. He’s just infectious with his energy and his tenacity and his strength on pucks, so, it’s a big hole.”

Blankenburg’s absence also creates a hole on the blue line, but Larsen said the rookie is dealing with more of a “day-to-day,” injury caused by a collision Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Adam Boqvist, a healthy scratch in four straight games, returned to the lineup against Arizona to replace Blankenburg.

Larsen also went with rookie goalie Daniil Tarasov in net against the Coyotes rather than Elvis Merzlikins, who is off to a sluggish start. Tarasov earned the nod after picking up his first NHL victory Sunday against the Rangers.

