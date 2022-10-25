ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian goes on Halloween adventure with her kids amid Kanye West controversy

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian is spending quality time with her kids amid the current scandal involving her ex-husband Kanye West. The 42-year-old reality star, who recently voiced her support for the Jewish community, enjoyed some fun activities with her children at Night of the Jack in California.

The businesswoman has been busy these past few days, recently spotted having a 3-hour conversation with Ivanka Trump in Beverly Hills. However Kim is always making some time for adventures, especially with her family.

This time Kim shared some photos of the special moments they experienced while celebrating Halloween. The family enjoyed a light show and checked all the decorations, including the carved pumpkins and scarecrows.

Kim posed with her 6-year-old Saint, wearing matching all-black outfits. They were also accompanied by Rob Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter, Dream, and Kourtney Kardashian’s children.

The famous Kardashian recently celebrated her birthday with her family, and her sister Khloé Kardashian wrote some sweet words for Kim. “My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday!” she wrote, “Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving, we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience.”

Khloé recently defended Kim after Kanye made a number of claims, in which he said there were a series of co-parenting issues. The former billionaire continued to make several remarks, including offensive and controversial statements that cost him his relationship with Balenciaga, Vogue and Adidas.

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” Kim wrote following Kanye’s remarks, adding, “hate speech is never OK or excusable.”

