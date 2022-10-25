ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Salma Hayek wishes followers ‘Happy Diwali’

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBnZ3_0im5tt4r00

Salma Hayek shared a happy Diwali to her followers. Sort of.

The Mexican actress shared a post on Instagram with a simple caption, celebrating Diwali in English. She also wrote “Shush Deepavali”, leaving her Desi fans confused over a spelling mistake.

RELATED:

Salma Hayek hosts a special screening of ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault match at the Balenciaga show

The photo shows Hayek looking at the camera and wearing a black suit. She holds up a golden bowl with some bright orange pouches in it. “Happy Diwali. Shush Deepavali,” she wrote, adding a couple of hashtags that read “India” and “lights”.

Some Indian followers corrected her in the comments section, while others laughed but appreciated the sentiment regardless. “Shush’ works, too, as ‘Diwali shouldn’t be about crackers, but about lights,” wrote a follower.

“Shubh* but its okay youre Salma!” wrote someone else.

Hayek previously teased her upcoming film alongside Channing Tatum , called “ Magic Mike’s Last Dance .” The photo shows her with her eyes closed as she touches Tatum’s abs. “A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss,” she wrote.

Hayek joined the film after Thandiwe Newton dropped out of the project, citing differences with Tatum. Ever since she was cast, Hayek and Tatum have shared sweet posts featuring the other, including one where they two are dancing together and celebrating Tatum’s birthday. “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around,” she wrote.

In an interview with People , Tatum called “Magic Mike 3” the “Superbowl of stripping.” "I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing,” he said. Tatum explained that this movie would feature a strong female character that’s an equal to Mike. "I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention."

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Eiza González looks stunning in this low-cut pink dress

Eiza González knows how to stun a crowd. The Mexican actress attended a Bulgari event, the brand that she’s an ambassador for, and wore an incredible low cut pink dress that she paired with various Bulgari items. RELATED: Eiza González clears rumors of her...
HOLAUSA

Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham talk their special bond

Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham share an unlikely bond. Beckham was a guest at “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where she and Barrymore talked about their friendship and their unexpected connection, which occurred thanks to their daughters. RELATED: Victoria Beckham talks about wearing matching leather...
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
E! News

Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit

Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
MIAMI, FL
HOLAUSA

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘glitching’ eye, teasing conspiracy theorists

It’s been all eyes on Katy Perry’s eye after a viral video of her ‘glitching’ had social media in a frenzy. The video was taken mid-concert Monday, showing the singer seemingly losing control over her right eye with a twitch. It was watched millions of times on different platforms, with conspiracy theories running wild about the possibility of a clone, MK Ultra, the Covid vaccine, and more. On Thursday, Perry broke her silence on the glitch.
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez and the beautiful memory she shared with her ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is currently enjoying the first months of her newlywed life with Ben Affleck, but that does not take away the great memories she shared with her previous partners. Such is the case of Marc Anthony, with whom she not only shares two children, but also several professional projects, such as the film ‘El cantante’ (The Singer) in which they worked together. The ‘Diva from the Bronx’ used her social media to pay tribute to the film, in which her and Marc were a couple in fiction; he played the Puerto Rican singer Héctor Lavoe, and she played his wife, Nilda Román, known as ‘Puchi’.
HOLAUSA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have begun looking for Halloween costumes

Halloween is approaching, and newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have begun looking for costumes. The pair were captured alongside JLo’s daughter shopping in West Hollywood at Boot Star, a classic American Western Boots store. The owner closed the shop for them, so the family had a quiet experience....
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy