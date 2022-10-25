Salma Hayek wishes followers ‘Happy Diwali’

Salma Hayek shared a happy Diwali to her followers. Sort of.

The Mexican actress shared a post on Instagram with a simple caption, celebrating Diwali in English. She also wrote “Shush Deepavali”, leaving her Desi fans confused over a spelling mistake.

The photo shows Hayek looking at the camera and wearing a black suit. She holds up a golden bowl with some bright orange pouches in it. “Happy Diwali. Shush Deepavali,” she wrote, adding a couple of hashtags that read “India” and “lights”.

Some Indian followers corrected her in the comments section, while others laughed but appreciated the sentiment regardless. “Shush’ works, too, as ‘Diwali shouldn’t be about crackers, but about lights,” wrote a follower.

“Shubh* but its okay youre Salma!” wrote someone else.

Hayek previously teased her upcoming film alongside Channing Tatum , called “ Magic Mike’s Last Dance .” The photo shows her with her eyes closed as she touches Tatum’s abs. “A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss,” she wrote.

Hayek joined the film after Thandiwe Newton dropped out of the project, citing differences with Tatum. Ever since she was cast, Hayek and Tatum have shared sweet posts featuring the other, including one where they two are dancing together and celebrating Tatum’s birthday. “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around,” she wrote.

In an interview with People , Tatum called “Magic Mike 3” the “Superbowl of stripping.” "I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing,” he said. Tatum explained that this movie would feature a strong female character that’s an equal to Mike. "I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention."