Holland High School's Kyle Kreps named state tennis coach of year

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
HOLLAND - Kyle Kreps knew the Holland High School tennis tradition.

Growing up in Holland, he knew what Tiger Teusink started here. Kreps then lived it as a player, and was looking forward to continuing that tradition as coach.

But it wasn't easy. The Dutch had a few years of rebuild, and were also moving around divisions, which made it difficult to qualify for the state tournament, though they were close multiple times.

This year, Holland qualified for the state touranment for the first time since 2005, restoring a tremendous tradition of excellence in Holland. The Dutch finished 13th at the Division 3 tournament.

Earlier this month, Kreps was named Regional Coach of the Year for the third time in a row. But his resurgence of the program was seen by more than just the region.

Kreps was named Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association Coach of the Year for Division 3, and was also awarded the overall Coach of the Year for all divisions by the Michigan High School Coaches Association.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to have been named the MHSTeCA Division 3 Coach of the Year, as well as the MHSCA Coach of the year. There are so many great coaches and programs in our state, so to be recognized by my peers in this way is special," Kreps said. It's difficult to describe the magnitude of these awards. It is proof that the time, commitment, and sacrifice of not only myself and my players, but also the sacrifices of my family and my players' families have paid off."

Kreps said this is a program award and goes beyond just this season.

"The groundwork for the success of this year's team was laid by my former players and their families. Their commitment and dedication was paramount to getting us to this point," Kreps said. "These awards reflect the amazing support I receive from so many people in the Holland tennis community and the Holland Public community. I am honored to be able to continue building upon the strong foundation established for us by Tiger Teusink; and I am truly thankful to have a group of young men who are committed to doing the same."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

