Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Related
roi-nj.com
Atkins completes upgrades at medical building across from Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Atkins Kent 101, the 120,000-square-foot medical office building that is located directly across the street from Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and adjacent to RWJBarnabas Health’s corporate offices in West Orange, has long been one of the area’s premier health care facilities. It just needed an upgrade. On Tuesday,...
roi-nj.com
Englewood, all RWJBarnabas facilities earn 2022 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired honor
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, or CHIME, has released its Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for 2022, recognizing Englewood Health and all RWJBarnabas Health facilities with Most Wired status. Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, RWJBarnabas Health ranked above peers in categories like analytics...
roi-nj.com
Podiatric surgeon DeCoteau joins Neighborhood Health
In a move that Neighborhood Health hopes will boost its social impact campaign, the group announced that Dr. Kordai DeCoteau has joined the team as the new in-house podiatric surgeon. Plainfield-based Neighborhood Health is attempting to raise $5.5 million to acquire state-of-the-art technology to help in its mission to bolster...
roi-nj.com
Bergen New Bridge using technology partner to help solve nursing shortage
Finding nursing staff at a health care facility has never been more difficult. Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, is finding new ways to solve the problem. This week, Bergen New Bridge announced a partnership with CareRev, a technology platform that connects hospitals and health systems...
roi-nj.com
BioCentriq cuts ribbon on clean room facility in South Brunswick
BioCentriq Inc., the Newark-based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, has cut the ribbon on a new good manufacturing practice facility in South Brunswick, it announced Friday. The CDMO, which got its start at New Jersey Innovation Institute and was purchased by South Korean company GC in...
roi-nj.com
B6 sells 2 development sites in Jersey City (98,518 sq. ft.) for $21.65M
B6 Real Estate Advisors announced Thursday it has completed the sale of two development sites in Jersey City — totaling close to 100,000 square feet — for $21.65 million. The names of the seller and the buyer were not disclosed. The sites break down as follows:. 70 Mallory...
roi-nj.com
UPS Store signs lease in Hackensack with Sanzari
The UPS Store has signed a lease at Summit Plaza in Hackensack, according to property owner Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. The Hackensack-based real estate firm said in a news release that A2 Express Logistics Inc., doing business as the UPS Store, signed for 1,096 square feet of retail space at the 88,000-square-foot retail complex at 370-380 W. Pleasantview Ave.
roi-nj.com
Blackstone investing up to $1B in South Plainfield’s PTC
PTC Therapeutics Inc., the South Plainfield-based biopharmaceutical company, announced a financing collaboration with Blackstone that could be worth as much as $1 billion. The biopharma firm said in a news release that funds managed by the New York-based investment firm are making an initial $500 million commitment, including $350 million in cash upon closing of the transaction.
roi-nj.com
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall
Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
roi-nj.com
Signature Acquisitions inks more than 63K sq. ft. of office space in Parkway portfolio
Signature Acquisitions announced Tuesday that it has recently completed over 63,000 square feet of office leases, expansions and renewals over the past five months in its Garden State Parkway portfolio. The activity totals over 57,000 square feet of office leases, expansions and renewals across the Parkway Commerce Center in Cranford...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
roi-nj.com
Florham Park office complex sells for $13M+
A 150,000-square-foot office campus in Florham Park has sold for $13.26 million, according to real estate firm Colliers. Colliers said Westminster Corporate Center, at 30A & B Vreeland Road, includes two, three-story buildings totaling 158,583 square feet with 27,000-square-foot rectangular floor plates. The team of Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris and...
roi-nj.com
New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)
A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
roi-nj.com
St. Joseph’s honored with Good Citizen of Year award
St. Joseph’s Health recently was awarded the 2022 Wayne Corporate Good Citizen of the Year — an honor given by the township to businesses that have positively impacted the community. This year, the committee recognized the many health care professionals and first responders who provided care during the...
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
roi-nj.com
East Rutherford-based Cambrex expanding facilities … in Midwest
The good news: East Rutherford-based Cambrex announced Thursday that it is building a 21,000-square-foot research & development facility at one site, doing a 21,000-square-foot renovation in another and adding a 9,000-square-foot expansion at a third. The not-so-good news: The company’s growth is happening outside of New Jersey. Cambrex, a...
roi-nj.com
IT firm signs lease at 10 Exchange Place, Jersey City
An information technology consulting and talent management firm has signed a lease in Jersey City, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The real estate services firm said in a news release that US Tech Solutions took 9,692 square feet at 10 Exchange Place’s 17th floor. C&W’s David DeMatteis, Benjamin Brenner...
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only with this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
Comments / 0