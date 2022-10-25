ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

roi-nj.com

Englewood, all RWJBarnabas facilities earn 2022 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired honor

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, or CHIME, has released its Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for 2022, recognizing Englewood Health and all RWJBarnabas Health facilities with Most Wired status. Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, RWJBarnabas Health ranked above peers in categories like analytics...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Podiatric surgeon DeCoteau joins Neighborhood Health

In a move that Neighborhood Health hopes will boost its social impact campaign, the group announced that Dr. Kordai DeCoteau has joined the team as the new in-house podiatric surgeon. Plainfield-based Neighborhood Health is attempting to raise $5.5 million to acquire state-of-the-art technology to help in its mission to bolster...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

BioCentriq cuts ribbon on clean room facility in South Brunswick

BioCentriq Inc., the Newark-based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, has cut the ribbon on a new good manufacturing practice facility in South Brunswick, it announced Friday. The CDMO, which got its start at New Jersey Innovation Institute and was purchased by South Korean company GC in...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

UPS Store signs lease in Hackensack with Sanzari

The UPS Store has signed a lease at Summit Plaza in Hackensack, according to property owner Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. The Hackensack-based real estate firm said in a news release that A2 Express Logistics Inc., doing business as the UPS Store, signed for 1,096 square feet of retail space at the 88,000-square-foot retail complex at 370-380 W. Pleasantview Ave.
HACKENSACK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Blackstone investing up to $1B in South Plainfield’s PTC

PTC Therapeutics Inc., the South Plainfield-based biopharmaceutical company, announced a financing collaboration with Blackstone that could be worth as much as $1 billion. The biopharma firm said in a news release that funds managed by the New York-based investment firm are making an initial $500 million commitment, including $350 million in cash upon closing of the transaction.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall

Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Florham Park office complex sells for $13M+

A 150,000-square-foot office campus in Florham Park has sold for $13.26 million, according to real estate firm Colliers. Colliers said Westminster Corporate Center, at 30A & B Vreeland Road, includes two, three-story buildings totaling 158,583 square feet with 27,000-square-foot rectangular floor plates. The team of Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris and...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)

A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
PARAMUS, NJ
roi-nj.com

St. Joseph’s honored with Good Citizen of Year award

St. Joseph’s Health recently was awarded the 2022 Wayne Corporate Good Citizen of the Year — an honor given by the township to businesses that have positively impacted the community. This year, the committee recognized the many health care professionals and first responders who provided care during the...
WAYNE, NJ
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

East Rutherford-based Cambrex expanding facilities … in Midwest

The good news: East Rutherford-based Cambrex announced Thursday that it is building a 21,000-square-foot research & development facility at one site, doing a 21,000-square-foot renovation in another and adding a 9,000-square-foot expansion at a third. The not-so-good news: The company’s growth is happening outside of New Jersey. Cambrex, a...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
roi-nj.com

IT firm signs lease at 10 Exchange Place, Jersey City

An information technology consulting and talent management firm has signed a lease in Jersey City, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The real estate services firm said in a news release that US Tech Solutions took 9,692 square feet at 10 Exchange Place’s 17th floor. C&W’s David DeMatteis, Benjamin Brenner...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line

Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only with this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

