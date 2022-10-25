Effective: 2022-10-28 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Cross Lake and Caddo Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Caddo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caddo Parish through 1215 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blanchard, or 13 miles northwest of Shreveport, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Vivian, Blanchard, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Dixie, Caddo Lake and Cavett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO