Effective: 2022-10-28 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gregg; Rusk; Smith; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Smith, northwestern Rusk, southwestern Upshur and southwestern Gregg Counties through 645 PM CDT At 612 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Liberty City, or 8 miles west of Kilgore, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Overton, Big Sandy, New London, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Liberty City, West Mountain, Union Grove, Warren City and Pritchett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO