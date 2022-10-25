Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nacogdoches; San Augustine; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Nacogdoches, southwestern Shelby and northwestern San Augustine Counties through 945 PM CDT At 914 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Martinsville, or 15 miles east of Nacogdoches, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garrison, Martinsville, Chireno, Arcadia and Stockman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gregg; Rusk; Smith; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Smith, northwestern Rusk, southwestern Upshur and southwestern Gregg Counties through 645 PM CDT At 612 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Liberty City, or 8 miles west of Kilgore, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Overton, Big Sandy, New London, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Liberty City, West Mountain, Union Grove, Warren City and Pritchett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Panola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Panola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Panola County through 1015 PM CDT At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Timpson, or 9 miles south of Carthage, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carthage, Beckville and Gary City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
