WITN
Temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 this weekend in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There will be temporary lane closures for drivers on U.S. 70 in New Bern this weekend. Starting at 7:00 p.m. on October 28, the state transportation contractor will close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.
WITN
Camp Lejeune toxic water victims to participate in town hall meeting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Victims and advocates of the Camp Lejeune lethal water contamination will participate in a town hall meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center on 50 Court St. in Jacksonville. For decades, high levels of cancer-causing chemicals leached into...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret has 20 applicants for police chief job, ‘many qualified,’ according to town manager
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret has received 20 applications for the police chief job, which came open when Bill McKinney retired earlier this fall after six years in the position. Town Manager Frank Rush said Thursday the 20 applicants include three from within the department. “In-person interviews with the...
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
Onslow among three counties to end emissions inspections on Nov. 1
wcti12.com
Governor Cooper offers up to $25,000 for information on Carteret County brothers' murders
RALEIGH, Wake County — Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state is offering its own reward, of up to $25,000, for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder cases of Phillip and William Fulcher. The Fulcher brothers were found dead in their home in Atlantic in...
newbernnow.com
Highway 70 Lane Closures Scheduled for this Weekend in James City
carolinacoastonline.com
Beach commission gets briefing on planned offshore wind energy project that could impact county
EMERALD ISLE — The Carteret County Beach Commission, which advises the county shore protection office, received a briefing Monday on Kitty Hawk Wind, a major wind energy project that could impact the county in the future, in ways both positive and unknown. Amanda Mayhew of Avangrid Renewables, a major...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Highland Games in Beaufort celebrate Scottish heritage
BEAUFORT - Under a dry, overcast sky, an army of pipers, dancers and strongmen channeled a style of Scottishness expressed in tartan Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Gallants Channel waterfront site in Beaufort. GALLERY: Crystal Coast Highland Games. Clans from across the country came together to celebrate their culture with...
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 27 – 30, 2022
Previously delayed BBQ Chicken Dinner given by Berne Lodge No. 724 will take place on Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 2100 South Glenburnie Road. 100% of the proceeds go to supporting charities. List of Halloween Happenings starting tonight thru Oct. 31. On Saturday, Stroll to the Polls starting...
WRAL
Air & Drone Show in Little Washington
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. When Orville and Wilbur Wright first achieved actual flight from their crude, but functional aircraft at the Outer Banks of North Carolina, little did they know the extent that they would be changing transportation in the world forever. Since that fateful day on December 17, 1903, North Carolina would forever be the pioneer state in aviation. Thus the moniker ‘First in Flight’ for the state endures.
wcti12.com
Beaufort County business owner robbed and assaulted
AURORA, Beaufort County — Authorities in Beaufort County are asking for the public's help in a robbery/assault case. It all happened in the early morning hours on October 24 at Frank and Shirley's Restaurant in Aurora. The owner was robbed and assaulted when he arrived to open the business...
wcti12.com
One person confirmed dead in James City fire
JAMES CITY, Craven County — In an update to the James City fire on October 25th, a person is confirmed to have died in the incident. According to Assistant Emergency Services Director, Ira Whitford, the house was about 50% engulfed when fire crews arrived. Three firefighters were also treated for minor injuries on the scene.
wcti12.com
New Bern man jailed under $150,000 bond for crimes in Carolina Avenue shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern man is in jail on multiple charges related to shots that were fired at the Carolina Avenue apartments on Oct. 13, 2022. Kyseam Williams, 21, was arrested and charged with:. Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Felony conspiracy.
wcti12.com
To the Rescue: Thor the shy guy
NEW BERN, Craven County —A young pup who's a little shy is looking for his forever home. Thor is a year and a half old. He's a very special pup. Thor and brothers and sisters were very unsocialized when they were brought to the shelter. Thor will need a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point board approves commercial site plans for Tractor Supply, CSP Extra Space Storage
CEDAR POINT — With minimal discussion Monday night during their regular meeting in the town hall, Cedar Point commissioners unanimously approved the site plans for two major businesses near the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58, the first developments of the old Walmart property. Commissioners had already...
WITN
Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man said he tried to save his daughter in a fire Tuesday night, but there was just too much smoke. The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. on Stadiem Drive, east of New Bern. Assistant Emergency Services Director Ira Whitford says when the...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Aurora restaurant owner assaulted and robbed
