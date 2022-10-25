Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase. Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning on Oct. 28, 2022 at 7 p.m., when a state Transportation Department contractor plans to close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO