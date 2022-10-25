ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories

SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where...
Putin's Nuclear Missile Test Was Practice for Attacking U.S.: State TV

After Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw drills with his strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, Russian state television suggested that they were preparation for a nuclear attack on the U.S. In a video translated to English and shared on Twitter on Thursday by journalist Julia Davis of The Daily Beast, Russian...

