ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

We Now Know the Weather for Trick-or-Treating in Rochester

Pretty sure everyone in Minnesota is having a sugar high already thanks to bags of Halloween candy being bought and yes...most of us have already opened up those bags. But on the big night of trick-or-treating, when your kids will be going door to door gathering up all of the delicious goodies, how many layers should they wear under their costumes this year to stay warm? The weather forecast for Halloween night is out!
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester

Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Love The Vikings? Watch the Game With a Famous Rochester Celebrity

A building on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota is a place you've probably driven by thousands of times but most people have no idea what happens inside. I'm going to give you an inside look and also let you know about a pretty amazing event happening at Chip Shots with a Rochester celebrity that is going to help more people enjoy this amazing space.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

New Tap Room Opening in Kasson’s Former Car Wash

After doing off-site beer sales for over a year, the owners of Chaotic Good Brewing are opening a tap room in Kasson, Minnesota!. Chaotic Brewing actually got started in their home in Kasson, so Scott Stroh and his wife Molly Stroh have been waiting a lot longer than just a little over a year to open the Chaotic Good Brewing tap room, 202 Second Street South West (the former Ocean Mist Car Wash).
KASSON, MN
Y-105FM

Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

New Gourmet Popcorn Shop Coming to Downtown Rochester

I was walking downtown over the weekend and noticed a new sign I hadn't seen before. I didn't even recognize the business but it appears they'll be opening in downtown Rochester, Minnesota soon! It's a new gourmet popcorn shop near the Peace Plaza. Where is the New Popcorn Shop in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester

There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Major Downtown Housing Project Back on City Council Agenda

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the City of Rochester is now ready to enter into exclusive negotiations with the company that has plans for a major development in downtown Rochester. The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a resolution authorizing the execution of an Exclusive Negotiating...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Funeral Arrangements Announced For Beloved Lourdes Coach

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a long time Lourdes High School teacher and coach Myron Glass. An obituary posted by Mackrn Funeral Home in Rochester says a visitation for Glass will be held on Sunday afternoon in the Lourdes High School Gymnasium from 2 until 5 PM. A second visitation will take place Monday at 10 AM, an hour before the start of the Memorial Mass for Glass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Now It’s Raining Mud in Minnesota?

We're used to rain, snow, sleet, and hail but now there's actual mud falling from the sky in Minnesota?. Mother Nature has been known to throw a lot at us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? I mean, one of the nice features of living in Minnesota is the fact that we get to experience four distinct weather seasons every year. (Heck, sometimes every WEEK.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Plan to Boost Annual Funding For Rochester Golf Courses by $500K

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could soon be asked to provide $250,000 in tax levy funding annually to support the city's golf courses. A plan that is scheduled to be presented to the Rochester Park Board next Tuesday calls for a combination of fee increases and the proposed increases in tax dollars to provide $500,000 each year to fund capital improvement projects involving the golf courses and pay for operational expenses. $400,000 annually would be directed to paying for the improvement projects with $100,000 allocated for staffing and other operational expenses.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Prescribed Burn Planned Along Hwy. 52 South of Rochester Thursday

Harmony, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is asking drivers to be on the look out for smoky conditions along Hwy. 52 east of Harmony Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in the area. A news release says the burns are necessary to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality, and keep roadways safe.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at NW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers responded to a car-pedestrian crash at an intersection near the Zumbro River Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said responding officers found a 27-year-old woman from Rochester conscious and breathing while she was lying in the street at the intersection of 37th St. and West River Parkway Northwest around 8 p.m. She was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with possible internal injuries and a suspected leg injury.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy