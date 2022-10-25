Bo Nix named Maxwell Award Player of the Week after 5 TD game

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was named the Week 8 Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his performance in the 45-30 win over then No. 10 UCLA.

Nix was masterful against the Bruins and was probably the best game he has had as a Duck. He was 22-of-28 for 283 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 58 yards, which included two fourth-and-short situations.

The Maxwell Award is presented at the end of the college football regular season to a player that is judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and National Collegiate Athletic Association head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club.

As well as the annual award, they name weekly recipients and this is the first time Nix has been honored as such.

List

LOOK: Ducks unveil new Vapor DT Max '96 cleats for game vs. Golden Bears