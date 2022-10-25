Read full article on original website
Leona Kerns, 54, Mountain View, MO
Leona passed away peacefully October 6, 2022, under Hospice care in Mountain View, Missouri after a tough battle with cancer. In her 54 years on earth, she made many beautiful memories with her upbeat, outgoing personality as Leona was born an adventurer and loved the outdoors. On March 20, 1968,...
UPDATE: Southern Mo. teen found safe after reported missing
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teenage boy reported missing out of Ripley County.
Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers honored at ceremony in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were honored at a ceremony in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, October 25. The morning service at the Fellowship General Baptist Church served as a dedication for a new memorial at the Troop E Headquarters. The memorial is a tribute...
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
Man charged with stealing electricity being sought
A man charged with stealing almost $1,500 in power from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative remains a fugitive and the company holding his bond has been given until December 12 to apprehend him. An alias warrant for 29-year-old Avery Robert Lee was issued May 2 when he failed to show up...
Business owners help law enforcement capture man who shot out windows
A Fulton County man has been arrested for vandalizing a Mountain Home area business thanks to some investigative work by the business owners. Baxter County deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Allen Pewitt of Elizabeth for allegedly shooting out multiple windows of the Masketeers business on U.S. Highway 62/412 East. According...
3, including mother and son, arrested for home burglary
Left to right: Cory Shelton, Michael Thorne and Lori Thorne (Photos courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Three Mountain Home residents, including a mother and her son, have been arrested for a home burglary. Fifty-seven-year-old Lori Ann Thorne, her 22-year-old son, Michael Joseph Thorne, and 35-year-old Cory Scott Shelton were arrested after police found them still in the house.
Man killed in single-car crash in Oregon Co.
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in Oregon County after he was ejected from his vehicle near Thayer in Oregon County. Robert D. Widding, 24, of Doniphan was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu on Missouri Highway 142 about four miles east of Thayer. Around 1:30 a.m. this morning, Oct. 26, Missouri State Highway […]
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
Care giver pleads no contest to stealing thousands from elderly client
An elderly woman’s care giver charged with stealing thousands of dollars of her client’s money appeared in Marion County Circuit Court Wednesday. Fifty-year-old Shelah Letitia Ellison of Mountain Home entered a no contest plea to charges of obtaining a signature by deception and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card and was sentenced to five years probation.
Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A Georgia driver faces charges after an officer clocked him going 163 miles per hour in Howell County. Prosecutors charged Efrem Slavik, 21, with resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to drive within the highway’s right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.
NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Norvil Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon. Troopers say the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline of Highway 5 and hit Lakey’s pickup. The crash happened two miles south of Mansfield.
Man charged after incident involving woman
A Houston man is charged with a felony following an incident involving a woman on Oct. 1. Paul F. Dodd, 50, of 9352 Highway E in Houston, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony). Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported responding to a woman’s U.S. 63 residence...
Woman violates probation, gets prison time
A woman appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and admitted she had violated the terms and conditions of her probation in a 2019 case. Forty-year-old Alicia Janine Lewis was sentenced to five years in prison. In the 2019 case Lewis was found to have drug paraphernalia in her possession...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
