These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
FOX43.com
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?
Central Pa. is home to many haunted attractions and urban legends. One is right off I-83 in the Lewisberry area, and Andrea Michaels tests it out!
New Year’s Eve to feature a Potato Roll drop
New Year’s Eve in Chambersburg will feature what is probably the community’s most well known product: A Martin’s Potato Roll. The rolls, made locally by Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, are distributed far and wide, in practically every state across the country. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. president, Sam...
Exploring haunted locations in Pa. | Tavern in Schaefferstown is inhabited by mutiple ghosts
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin House Tavern in Schaefferstown, Lebanon County was established in 1746 by Alexander Schaeffer. “It’s always been a tavern; it’s always been open and operated as a tavern," said Heather Janesko, who works as a bartender at the Franklin House Tavern. Employees and...
dulaneygriffin.org
Field of Screams: America’s #1 haunted attraction
Halloween is costumes, horror movies, haunted houses and a celebration of all things spooky. Field of Screams, an annual haunted house extravaganza located in Lancaster, PA, is the embodiment of this. It was named “Best Extreme Haunted Attraction” by USA Today in 2015 and has since lived up to its name. Field of Screams encompasses four intense haunted attractions: Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum, Nocturnal Wasteland and Haunted Hayride.
Find Out What It’s Like To Sleep in a Shoe at This Unique Rental [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite nursery rhymes, when I was a little girl, was “There Was An Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe.” I used to listen to my mom read it to me and all sorts of visions would dance around my little head about what it must be like to live in a shoe.
lebtown.com
WLBR/WQIC radio sold for second time since 2019; impact on formats unclear
Lebanon County’s oldest radio station is getting new owners for the second time in a little over three years, but personnel and format changes, if any, haven’t been revealed. Radio industry website Radio Insight reported on Oct. 12 that local AM/FM station WLBR/WQIC is among 34 radio stations...
Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie to replace WIP loudmouth Angelo Cataldi on morning show
Winter is coming. So is Angelo Cataldi’s retirement. On Thursday, the WIP host announced who will be replacing him on the station’s morning show. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports it will be former Philadelphia Eagles fullback and Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara. The duo currently hosts WIP’s midday show.
abc27.com
Outdoor ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Nov. 18, and running through Feb. 26, 2023.
Need bar stools, milkshake statues? Contents of Odyssey Nightclub in Harrisburg up for auction
As he eyes retirement, Harrisburg nightclub guru Ron Kamionka is slowly doing away with some of his properties. Among them, Odyssey Nightclub at 17 N. Second St. in the city.
FOX43.com
Exploring haunted locations in Pa: Battlefield Farmhouse in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — While some look for thrills in haunted house attractions during the spooky season, others seek the scare of a real paranormal experience. For those interested in the paranormal, South Central Pennsylvania is full of historical places with creepy stories and possible ghosts. With a history that...
Mike Tyson not coming to Pa. boxing gym benefit: ‘We got scammed’
A much-publicized appearance by former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at a weekend benefit for a Christian-themed boxing gym in Annville, is off. In fact, it was never on. After PennLive ran a story earlier this week on the benefit, representatives of Tyson, including his publicist and lawyer, contacted the 5 Stones Fight Club to inform them that Tyson’s appearance at events in Annville and Palmyra planned for this weekend was never on his schedule.
Creepy cornfields in Lancaster County turn a frightful farm into Field Of Screams
What was once a farm in the middle of Lancaster County is now a veritable Halloween theme park called Field of Screams, a nationally recognized haunt filled with frights and screams.
How’s this for scary? Giant spotted lanterflies cover this central Pa. home for Halloween
Every year, halloween in central Pa. gives hundreds of residents an opportunity to decorate their homes in spooky -- and occasionally elaborate -- fashion. John Lamb, of 168 Walden Way in Mechanicsburg, went a bit buggy this year, taking the opportunity to raise awareness about an invasive species in the area, decorating his home in giant spotted lanternflies.
abc27.com
Halloween Bash held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Halloween is just a few days away and the City of Harrisburg celebrated the spooky season early on Wednesday evening. Families made their way to Reservoir Park for the Halloween Bash at The Brownstone. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., those who attended could take part in yard games, pumpkin decorating, face painting, and a reptile zoo.
Chester County farmer makes a horror movie to save the family farm
A Chester County farmer who also is a local elected official has made a horror movie in which a beleaguered farmer takes deadly revenge on local elected officials. “Hayride to Hell,” co-written and co-produced by Robert Lange, was shot last winter on Lange’s farm in Willistown Township, Pennsylvania. It stars horror legends Kane Hodder (Jason in the “Friday the 13th” franchise) and Bill Moseley (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre II,” Rob Zombie’s “Firefly” trilogy).
theshelbyreport.com
Potatoes USA Encourages Potatoes Instead Of Halloween Candy
Halloween enthusiasts across the U.S. have started a new tradition of handing out spuds to kids for Halloween, according to Denver-based Potatoes USA. “It honestly started as a joke,” said Pat Foy, a self-employed contractor in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “I thought, if I’m going to give something out to kids on Halloween, I don’t want to just give them something that makes them go nuts. I’m of Irish descent, so potatoes made sense. I gave away big baking potatoes, and before I knew it, it took on a life of its own. Who would’ve thought?”
Altoona at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here
On the last Friday of the Mid-Penn football regular season, PennLive is providing a stream of a big Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
After summer of uncertainly, Md. winery expects to open Pa. tasting room in spring 2023
It is taking longer than Enriques Pallares would have liked, but there is a timetable now for him to open another Casa Carmen winery, this one in Philadelphia’s suburbs. The target date for opening in Penn Township, in Pennsylvania’s Chester County, appears now to be April 2023, which is much closer to reality than this spring.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Pho Bar & Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
WGAL
Ice skating rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster
A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Park City Center in Lancaster. The outdoor rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 26. The 60-by-100-foot rink will share the parking lot outside the former Bon-Ton store. The group running the rink, Flight On Ice, will also have special...
