New Year’s Eve to feature a Potato Roll drop

New Year’s Eve in Chambersburg will feature what is probably the community’s most well known product: A Martin’s Potato Roll. The rolls, made locally by Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, are distributed far and wide, in practically every state across the country. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. president, Sam...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
dulaneygriffin.org

Field of Screams: America’s #1 haunted attraction

Halloween is costumes, horror movies, haunted houses and a celebration of all things spooky. Field of Screams, an annual haunted house extravaganza located in Lancaster, PA, is the embodiment of this. It was named “Best Extreme Haunted Attraction” by USA Today in 2015 and has since lived up to its name. Field of Screams encompasses four intense haunted attractions: Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum, Nocturnal Wasteland and Haunted Hayride.
abc27.com

Outdoor ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Nov. 18, and running through Feb. 26, 2023.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX43.com

Exploring haunted locations in Pa: Battlefield Farmhouse in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — While some look for thrills in haunted house attractions during the spooky season, others seek the scare of a real paranormal experience. For those interested in the paranormal, South Central Pennsylvania is full of historical places with creepy stories and possible ghosts. With a history that...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mike Tyson not coming to Pa. boxing gym benefit: ‘We got scammed’

A much-publicized appearance by former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at a weekend benefit for a Christian-themed boxing gym in Annville, is off. In fact, it was never on. After PennLive ran a story earlier this week on the benefit, representatives of Tyson, including his publicist and lawyer, contacted the 5 Stones Fight Club to inform them that Tyson’s appearance at events in Annville and Palmyra planned for this weekend was never on his schedule.
ANNVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

How’s this for scary? Giant spotted lanterflies cover this central Pa. home for Halloween

Every year, halloween in central Pa. gives hundreds of residents an opportunity to decorate their homes in spooky -- and occasionally elaborate -- fashion. John Lamb, of 168 Walden Way in Mechanicsburg, went a bit buggy this year, taking the opportunity to raise awareness about an invasive species in the area, decorating his home in giant spotted lanternflies.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Halloween Bash held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Halloween is just a few days away and the City of Harrisburg celebrated the spooky season early on Wednesday evening. Families made their way to Reservoir Park for the Halloween Bash at The Brownstone. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., those who attended could take part in yard games, pumpkin decorating, face painting, and a reptile zoo.
HARRISBURG, PA
WHYY

Chester County farmer makes a horror movie to save the family farm

A Chester County farmer who also is a local elected official has made a horror movie in which a beleaguered farmer takes deadly revenge on local elected officials. “Hayride to Hell,” co-written and co-produced by Robert Lange, was shot last winter on Lange’s farm in Willistown Township, Pennsylvania. It stars horror legends Kane Hodder (Jason in the “Friday the 13th” franchise) and Bill Moseley (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre II,” Rob Zombie’s “Firefly” trilogy).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
theshelbyreport.com

Potatoes USA Encourages Potatoes Instead Of Halloween Candy

Halloween enthusiasts across the U.S. have started a new tradition of handing out spuds to kids for Halloween, according to Denver-based Potatoes USA. “It honestly started as a joke,” said Pat Foy, a self-employed contractor in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “I thought, if I’m going to give something out to kids on Halloween, I don’t want to just give them something that makes them go nuts. I’m of Irish descent, so potatoes made sense. I gave away big baking potatoes, and before I knew it, it took on a life of its own. Who would’ve thought?”
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Pho Bar & Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Ice skating rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster

A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Park City Center in Lancaster. The outdoor rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 26. The 60-by-100-foot rink will share the parking lot outside the former Bon-Ton store. The group running the rink, Flight On Ice, will also have special...
LANCASTER, PA
