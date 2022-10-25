Halloween enthusiasts across the U.S. have started a new tradition of handing out spuds to kids for Halloween, according to Denver-based Potatoes USA. “It honestly started as a joke,” said Pat Foy, a self-employed contractor in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “I thought, if I’m going to give something out to kids on Halloween, I don’t want to just give them something that makes them go nuts. I’m of Irish descent, so potatoes made sense. I gave away big baking potatoes, and before I knew it, it took on a life of its own. Who would’ve thought?”

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO