Palm Beach County, FL

WPBF News 25

Wellington father files lawsuit against school district over LGBTQ flags in son's classroom

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Frank Deliu’s 12-year-old son came home from Emerald Cove Middle School last month with news that, to his father, was disturbing. "[He] advised that his computer science teacher had put up a couple of gay pride flags in his classroom, somewhere on the wall," said Deliu, an attorney who is from New Zealand, but not yet licensed to practice in Florida.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Activists want to see Narcan inside Palm Beach County schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse the effects of a drug overdose. Despite having more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving drug activists want to see even more being...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
NBC Miami

North Bay Village Commissioner Convicted After Lying to See Lover in Detention Center

A North Bay Village commissioner who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pled guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
cbs12.com

Your ballot: Explaining county question 2

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the November midterm election, CBS12 News is breaking down what you can expect to see on the ballot. "Shall the Palm Beach County School Board have continued authority to levy 1.00 mills of ad valorem millage for operational needs of public schools dedicated to funding school safety; school police; mental health services; arts, music, physical education, career and choice program teachers; and improved teacher pay beginning July 1, 2023 and automatically ending June 30, 2027, with oversight of all funds by an independent committee of citizens and experts?"
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
exemplore.com

The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida

I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Photos released of man involved in machete, baseball bat attack in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives have released photos of one of the men involved in a violent machete attack in West Palm Beach. On Friday evening, the detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department released photos of one of the men involved in the brutal attack involving a machete and a baseball bat. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Southdale Shopping Center. The 49-year-old victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

