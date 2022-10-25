Preserving access to good fishing, kayaks/canoes, hiking trails; Boathouse Creek has become a gem

Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Last weekend of paid parking for several beach-towns around Cape Fear
(WWAY) — We’re nearing the end of October and with it comes the end of paid parking season for some town’s in the Cape Fear. The last day of paid parking in Holden Beach is Friday, with Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Topsail Beach dropping their parking fees on Monday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Flounder fishing in North Carolina over for the year
MOREHEAD CITY — Flounder season will end at 6 p.m. today in North Carolina, according to a proclamation issued this week by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook-and-line gear in the mobile gear northern management area was the last flounder fishery still open in the state. The division said Wednesday it was closing because the harvest quota under the state’s flounder management was nearly caught.
carolinacoastonline.com
‘Keeping It Reel’ veterans fishing tourney set Friday and Saturday in Cedar Point
CEDAR POINT — The Onslow County chapter of Coastal Conservation Association NC (www.CCANC.org) will host the semiannual military veteran fishing tournament, “Keeping It Reel,” in Cedar Point near Swansboro this Saturday, Oct. 29. The tournament recognizes the tremendous sacrifices that U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers have made...
carolinacoastonline.com
Edward Page, 81; private service
Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beach commission gets briefing on planned offshore wind energy project that could impact county
EMERALD ISLE — The Carteret County Beach Commission, which advises the county shore protection office, received a briefing Monday on Kitty Hawk Wind, a major wind energy project that could impact the county in the future, in ways both positive and unknown. Amanda Mayhew of Avangrid Renewables, a major...
carolinacoastonline.com
The Barley Chase draws 219 runners for second annual event at Shortway Brewery in Newport
NEWPORT — Shortway Brewery in Newport celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with its second annual road race, The Barley Chase. Cool temperatures and blue skies greeted runners in the event, which drew 219 total finishers between 171 in the 5K and 48 in the 10K. The race course wound through the town’s downtown area, beginning and ending at the brewery on Chatham Street.
carolinacoastonline.com
Daniel Smith, 68; service later
Daniel Robert Smith, Ph.D., age 68, with Fran, his wife of 43 years, by his side, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 22, in Beaufort, NC. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest of four children, to Lois Grant Smith and Lloyd Edgar Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved older brother, David Mark Smith, Sr.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
carolinacoastonline.com
Frank Hauman Jr., 94; private service
Frank John Hauman, Jr., 94, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Frank “Buddy” was born on August 1, 1928, in Bay Shore, New York, son of Frank John Hauman and Ethel Eschwei. He and his sister, Joan, were raised by their maternal grandparents, Albert and Lucille Eschwei after being orphaned at a very young age. Ethel’s sister, Lillian and husband, Frank Glaysher, also helped raise the siblings along with their three sons, Gordon, David, and Douglas. They spent much of their young lives in Massapequa, NY on Long Island.
WECT
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan, West spikers fall on road in third round of 3A state playoffs
CARTERET COUNTY — The Croatan and West Carteret volleyball teams both lost on the road in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday. The Cougars, seeded No. 5 in the tournament, lost 3-1 at No. 4 Cape Fear. They won the first set 27-25 but fell 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in the last three. They finished their season 20-6 overall.
carolinacoastonline.com
Windy Conditions outlasts competition in sixth annual AB King Mack Tourney with 49.18-pounder
ATLANTIC BEACH — Windy Conditions captured the sixth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament which wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Henry Tillett-captained boat landed a 49.18-pound fish to win the three-week competition. The tournament began on Oct. 1 and ended Oct. 22 with an awards banquet at the Crow’s Nest Yacht Club in Atlantic Beach.
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
Another eastern North Carolina restaurant to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Guy Fieri's tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
carolinacoastonline.com
Barbara Stallings, 86; incomplete
Barbara Stallings, 86, of Newport, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Runaway boat trailer causes power outages on Highway 24 in Morehead City
- Nearly 1,400 Duke Energy Power customers were without power most of the morning and early afternoon Wednesday after a boat and trailer came loose from a pickup truck, hitting a power pole on Highway 24 at Walmart. The outage impacted traffic lights at multiple intersections and numerous businesses on...
WECT
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
carolinacoastonline.com
N.C. Gov. Cooper offers another $25K for information on Atlantic murders
BEAUFORT - N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is offering up to $25,000 for information regarding the Aug. 3 murders of two Carteret County brothers. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck has also offered a $25,000 award for information regarding the murders in September. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Adopt-a-pet
Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the Carteret County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Crispy Chicken Nugget, a 3-month-old female kitten, needs a loving home, as does Lucky, a 2-year-old neutered male husky/Akita mix. (Cheryl Burke photos)
Comments / 0