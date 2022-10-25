Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
Zoning amendment changes for town center go before Cape Elizabeth voters
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- A controversial vote over zoning amendments related to the town center will go before Cape Elizabeth voters next month. Town residents will decide weather to overturn rules that would allow certain affordable housing developments to be be built in the town's center. The zoning amendments were...
WPFO
"It's a responsible decision": Cape Elizabeth parents praise handling of COVID outbreak
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – A COVID outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School forced the school to close and a big football game to be postponed Friday. The defending Class C state champions would have been playing against Fryeburg Academy at home for this year's quarterfinal. But instead of football,...
WPFO
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Maine CDC says it is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School. Cape Elizabeth High school was closed Friday amid reports of rising cases of illnesses, including COVID-19. According to a letter from the superintendent, nearly 21 percent of the school's students were...
WPFO
Cape Elizabeth High School closed Friday due to illnesses
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Cape Elizabeth High School is closed Friday amid reports of rising cases of illnesses, including COVID-19. According to a post on the district's Facebook page Thursday night, the high school is closing Friday so custodians can deep clean the building. Thursday, 21 percent of the...
WPFO
2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school
JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
WPFO
Deteriorating Maine bridge undergoing final day of inspection, expect traffic delays
TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) - A deteriorating Midcoast bridge is undergoing its final day of inspection on Thursday. Crews are looking over the Frank J. Wood Bridge in Brunswick and Topsham. The bridge, which was built in 1931, is in such poor condition, inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years.
WPFO
Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
WPFO
Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland charter question 6, 7 & 8
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. Eight out of the 13 questions focus on changes to Portland's charter. Back in 2020, voters approved...
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist killed following crash with school bus in Gorham identified
GORHAM (WGME) -- Police have identified the 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 202 near Libby Road. Police say the school bus was making a left turn when a motorcycle, operated by 18-year-old...
WPFO
Portland cryptozoology museum will move to Bangor by 2024
PORTLAND (BDN) -- The founder of a Portland museum that tells the stories of “cryptids” like Bigfoot, the Yeti and the Loch Ness Monster intends to move all operations for the museum and its associated nonprofit to Bangor by 2024. Loren Coleman said he’ll move the International Cryptozoology...
WPFO
South Portland celebrates completion of new solar farm
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of South Portland celebrated the completion of its almost 13,000-panel solar farm built on top of a former landfill Thursday. The sustainability director for the city says the solar farm will generate about 5.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity every year. She says...
WPFO
'That's a game changer:' Child care providers excited about $5.5M investment from state
WATERVILLE (WGME)— The Mills administration has announced an additional $5.5 million investment in child care for Maine. It comes from funding in the American Rescue Plan Act. The governor touted the latest round of funding at two child care facilities in Waterville on Wednesday. That includes Educare Central Maine...
WPFO
New tests find forever chemicals in Midcoast watershed
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- New tests have found forever chemicals in a Midcoast Maine watershed. The chemical compounds, known as "PFAS," have been increasingly linked to harmful health effects, both in people and in animals. The comprehensive report released by Friends of Merrymeeting Bay provides direct, first-time evidence of continued PFAS...
WPFO
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
WPFO
Portland rents are among the highest in the United States
PORTLAND (BDN) -- Portland ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rents at a time when one- and two-bedroom apartment rents are decreasing nationally for the first time in two years. With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Portland ranked 18th, just behind Honolulu, Hawaii, in...
WPFO
CBS13/FOX23 host Drug Take Back Day, Mainers encouraged to get rid of unwanted medications
CBS13 and FOX23 are on your side with our Drug Take Back Day. We’re helping you get rid of unused and unwanted prescription medications in your home. Join us as we once again team up with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. They’ll be collecting the medication, safely getting...
WPFO
Dancers in Portland put on 'thrilling' Halloween performance
PORTLAND (WGME) – Dancers in Portland got into the Halloween spirit Friday. More than 100 zombies gathered in Monument Square to recreate the iconic "Thriller" dance video. Avant Dance says dancers from ages 10 to 70 took part.
WPFO
Gardens Aglow returns as a walking experience with new reimagined design
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- After a two-year hiatus, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens “Gardens Aglow” in Boothbay is once again a walking experience, with a new reimagined design. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens says it is thrilled to present its eighth annual Gardens Aglow. The new, reimagined design includes over 750,000...
WPFO
Car crashes into Scarborough fire station
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A car crashed into a fire station in Scarborough Friday. The fire department says it happened on Pleasant Hill Road. The driver regained consciousness and was checked out by EMS but not taken to the hospital. Damage to the building is minimal.
WPFO
Wells family uses holiday cheer to help others in need
WELLS (WGME) – Giving back to the community is a way of life for Stan Norton and his family. From October through Christmas, the Nortons’ holiday glow is a sign of hope for others. "You know, giving back to the community was a thing that just made sense,"...
Comments / 0