Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Mary Jane Drake
Mary Jane Drake, 102 of Marion, died Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital. She was born August 26, 1920 in Hardin County to the late Charles Frederick and Bernice (Born) Olliver, she was also preceded in death by her husband Roland E. Drake, they were married January 24, 1942 and he died September 21, 1982. She was also predeceased by her son, Gary Drake, infant daughter, Janice Drake, son-in-law, Tom Crampton, siblings, John and Wilbur Oliver, Edna Osborne, Nellie Coutu and Genevieve Rohr.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Celia Dye Irwin
Celia Dye Irwin, age 93, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022 at home with her family. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Celia was the matriarch of a large extended family. A nurturer of the land and avid gardener, she possessed an extraordinary work ethic and contributed to the farm as an equal partner to her late husband, Glenn. A graduate of Columbia High School in Meigs County, she earned a bachelor’s degree in education from The Ohio State University, where she met the love of her life of more than 64 years.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Merriam Donna Stout
Merriam “Donna” Stout, 86, of West Liberty, formerly of Marysville, passed away peacefully Monday evening, October 24th, 2022, at Green Hills Community Center surrounded by her loving family. A 1954 graduate of Marysville High School, Donna began her working career as a cosmetologist, owning Merriam’s Beauty Salon on...
unioncountydailydigital.com
October 28, 2022
Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Trees, 80, of Marysville, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her residence. She first worked at O.M. Scotts and then for many years as a bookkeeper with Ripley Chevrolet, Joe Lyman Chevrolet, Chamberlain Chrysler and North Main Motors, and most recently in the jewelry department at Wal-Mart. She was a member of the Christian Assembly […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
John Howard
John Howard, 72, passed away on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at the Ohio Hospice of Central Ohio surrounded by his loving family, after a hard-fought batter with cancer. John graduated from Fairbanks High School in 1968, followed by graduating from Kent State University in 1972, where he was a member of the ROTC. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. Following his time in the Army, he worked for Ranco Controls as an engineer, specializing in designing cooling components for HVAC and commercial refrigerant. He later worked for Merck Corporation as a successful outside sales manager before retiring from the sales business, and finally retired from Honda of American in 2014.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Thomas M. Anderson
Thomas M. “Tom” Anderson, 80, of Raymond, passed away early Monday morning, October 24th, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. A bricklayer by trade, Tom worked for several different contractors over his 50-year career. He farmed part-time, and enjoyed collecting antique tractors which he shared as a member of the Logan County Antique Engine and Tractor Club. He was also a member of Prairie Gold and Ohio Massey, and sold antiques in his spare time. He also held an ornery personality, and he loved to aggravate everyone he talked with.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 26, 2022
A deputy met with a Grove City Police Officer to take custody of Christopher S. Hodges, age 38 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 10:00am Recovered Property. A deputy met with a Franklin Township Police Officer to take possession of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Pioneers Fall To Lions In District Semis
WESTERVILLE – The Jonathan Alder girls varsity volleyball team’s 2022 campaign came to an end Wednesday as the #-5-seed Pioneers dropped a tough, hard-fought match to the #6-seed Bexley Lions in four sets, 20-25, 27-25, 25-19, 27-25, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division II, Westerville 1 District semifinals at Westerville Central H.S.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ghost Stories In The Park To Be Told At Richwood Shelter House Saturday
RICHWOOD – Should you be an aficionado of spooky and scary stories that keep you up at night, Richwood is planning an event that is right up your alley. Ghost Stories in the Park at the Richwood Shelter House will be starting at about 6 p.m. Saturday, where guest readers and just plain ol’ folks who know a spine-tingling tale or two will be reciting those same stories to those who gather at the Shelter House, hoping that maybe one of the tales will have you looking under the bed at night before going to sleep.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ghosts And Ghouls Visiting Union County This Weekend
UNION COUNTY – Get ready to see superheroes, monsters, beasties, ogres and all other sorts of scary and spooky things as the Halloween holiday in Union County kicks off today and lasts all the way through Monday – which just happens to be All Saints Eve – as children of all ages will be making the rounds dressed in everything from Iron Man costumes to extras for The Walking Dead.
unioncountydailydigital.com
North Union Athletic Dept. Schedules Parents Night
RICHWOOD – North Union High School will be hosting its OHSAA winter sports parent meeting at NUHS, Wednesday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be for parents of both high school and middle school athletes. When the meeting opens at 6:30 p.m., the North Union Athletic Department...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Monarchs, Pioneers Boys Fall In Soccer Semifinals
In boys action on the pitch Tuesday, #18-seed Marysville dropped a 3-1 decision to #2-seed New Albany in the Division I, Central District 1 semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s boys soccer tournament. In the other Division I, Central District 1 semifinal, #6-seed Pickerington North had to...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney
GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Daniels Nominated As TIME Dealer Of The Year
MARYSVILLE – Bruce Daniels, dealer principal at Honda Marysville, has been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. This award is one of the auto industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors and recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
unioncountydailydigital.com
U.C. Commission Greeted With Light Agenda
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Commissioners were met with a light agenda at today’s regular meeting in which the names of the companies that intend to bid on a contract with the county for fiber installation were opened and read into the record. Board President Steve Robinson noted...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Fights Off Freddies, Fast Forwards To District Finals
MOUNT VERNON – The #1-seed Fairbanks Panthers got pushed to the limit Tuesday by #5-seed Fredericktown before winning in straight sets, 26-24, 25-17, 28-26, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s girls volleyball Division III, Mount Vernon 1 District tournament. Fairbanks and #8-seed Worthington Christian will now meet...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Panthers Pounce Into Div. III District Finals
MILFORD CENTER– Ellie Carter scored a brace of goals and added an assist and Lily Dean added a goal of her own Tuesday as the #2-seed Fairbanks girls varsity soccer side blanked #7-seed seed Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 3-0, in the Division III, Central District 1 semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s post season tournament.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Planning Commission To Consider Zoning Changes, Amrine Meadows Plats
MARYSVILLE – The Planning Commission for the City of Marysville will be conducting a public hearing Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 209 S. Main St. to consider four applications. In old business, two applications are requests for zoning code amendments to Part Eleven of...
Comments / 0