NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
Sports World Reacts To Barack Obama Ownership News
Former United States president Barack Obama is reportedly involved in a group interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, who've become for sale following their ownership scandal, likely have several interested bidders in the NBA franchise. According to Bill Simmons, Obama is involved with one of them. "I heard...
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Decision News
After missing the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the New York Jets, Russell Wilson will return for Sunday's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Wilson has pronounced himself "ready to roll" for this weekend's matchup at Wembley Stadium. The NFL world took to...
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas
It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo
In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News
College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear
On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
NFL World Reacts To What Matt LaFleur Said About Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers voiced his displeasure with the state of the team. He suggested playing time needs to be taken away from certain players that are struggling. During his comments, he never looked in the mirror to address his own struggles this season. Packers...
NFL World Reacts To The Embarrassing Bucs News
The 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season has not gone according to plan through seven weeks. Tampa Bay is only 3-4, and the team's offense has been a shell of what it has been in recent years. The Bucs' run game has been particularly impotent. Currently, Tampa Bay is averaging 64.4...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News
Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans. For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve. The bad news for...
Matt Ryan Reacts To Being Benched By Colts
The Indianapolis Colts made a big roster decision earlier this week. Head coach Frank Reich spoke to the media and confirmed that they were benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger. It was a move that nobody saw coming, especially after the Colts had just won two in a row.
Broncos Wideout Has 3-Word Reaction To Russell Wilson News
A member of the Broncos receiving corps confirmed the funny Russell Wilson story on Wednesday. According to several reports, Wilson spent four hours working out and rehabbing his injured hamstring on Denver's flight to London. With Russ saying he did high knees in the aisle as his teammates slept. Third-year...
Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision
The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
